Missouri State Highway Patrol reports five arrests on Monday, July 3, 2023, including boating while intoxicated

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has made several arrests in north Missouri, bringing individuals to face charges ranging from speeding violations to outstanding warrants. The arrests took place on July 3, 2023, and the suspects have been held at various detention facilities.

Zachary L. Solomon, a 25-year-old male from Elwood, KS, was apprehended by authorities at approximately 2:56 PM. Solomon faces charges of speeding and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear related to an assault case in Platte County. He was being held at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center, with the option of posting bond.

In a separate incident, Teannah M. Savage, a 28-year-old female from Stewartsville, MO, was arrested at 11:44 AM in DeKalb County. The arrest was made based on a Clinton County Sheriff’s Office misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear regarding exceeding the posted speed limit. Savage has been released and is eligible for bond.

Mark D. Hollingshead, a 53-year-old male from St. Joseph, MO, was taken into custody in Daviess County at 1:55 PM. Hollingshead faces multiple charges, including driving while intoxicated on drugs, driving while suspended or revoked, and speeding. He was being held at the Daviess-Dekalb Regional Jail, subject to a 24-hour hold.

Corin Piazza, a 40-year-old female from St. Joseph, MO, was arrested in Buchanan County at 6:25 PM. Piazza’s charges include a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear related to a speeding violation in Platte County, as well as a speeding charge. She was being held at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center, and bond options are available.

Lastly, Tanner C. Whittaker, a 24-year-old male from Hannibal, MO, was arrested in Ralls County at 9:25 PM on a charge of boating while intoxicated. He was taken into custody by the Ralls County Sheriff’s Department and has since been released.

