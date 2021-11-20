Missouri State Highway Patrol reports five arrests on Friday, November 19, 2021

The Highway Patrol arrested multiple individuals in area counties on Friday, November 19 on various allegations.

Thirty-three-year-old King Doenges of Marceline was arrested in Livingston County. He was accused of driving while intoxicated with alcohol, careless and imprudent driving involving an accident, no insurance, and felony leaving the scene of an accident. The Patrol reported it was a non-injury accident. Doenges was taken to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.

Thirty-eight-year-old Christopher Turner and 39-year-old Patricia McWilliams, both of Cameron, were arrested in Clinton County. An arrest report said Turner had a felony warrant on a parole violation from the Probation and Parole Board of Jefferson City. He was also accused of possession of marijuana and no seat belt. McWilliams was accused of possession of the controlled substance amphetamine, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, no headlamps, no seat belt, and no insurance. They were taken to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office on 24-hour holds.

Forty-year-old Colt Umphenour of Maysville was arrested in DeKalb County. He was accused of failing to display valid plates, no insurance, littering, and felony possession of a controlled substance. Umphenour was taken to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.

The Patrol also arrested 40-year-old Dennis Moad of Grant City in Worth County. He was accused of felony possession of the controlled substance methamphetamine and failing to register as a sex offender. Moad was taken to the Worth County Sheriff’s Office on a 24-hour hold.