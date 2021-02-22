Missouri State Highway Patrol report arrests over the weekend

Reddit Share Pin Share 5 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Novinger resident in Adair County.

Thirty-year-old Brandon Sizemore was arrested on multiple allegations including felony possession of methamphetamine at a county jail; felony unlawful use of a weapon; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia driving while suspended and an Adair County warrant for driving without a license.

Sizemore was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Adair county detention in Kirksville.

Two men from Peoria, Illinois were taken to the Linn County Sheriff’s Department.

Forty-three-year-old George Conway is accused of speeding 90 miles an hour in a 65 zone; driving while suspended; possession of drug paraphernalia and less than ten grams of marijuana. Thirty-eight-year-old Maurice Jackson also is accused of possessing under ten grams of marijuana.

Before midnight, 48-year-old Salvador Colindres was arrested by the patrol in Sullivan County and accused of driving while intoxicated, prior offender; driving while suspended, no proof of insurance, and speeding.

Related