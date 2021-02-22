Missouri State Highway Patrol report arrests over the weekend

Local News February 22, 2021
Missouri State Highway Patrol Website New 2021 (MSHP)
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Novinger resident in Adair County.

Thirty-year-old Brandon Sizemore was arrested on multiple allegations including felony possession of methamphetamine at a county jail; felony unlawful use of a weapon; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia driving while suspended and an Adair County warrant for driving without a license.

Sizemore was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Adair county detention in Kirksville.

Two men from Peoria, Illinois were taken to the Linn County Sheriff’s Department.

Forty-three-year-old George Conway is accused of speeding 90 miles an hour in a 65 zone; driving while suspended; possession of drug paraphernalia and less than ten grams of marijuana. Thirty-eight-year-old Maurice Jackson also is accused of possessing under ten grams of marijuana.

Before midnight, 48-year-old Salvador Colindres was arrested by the patrol in Sullivan County and accused of driving while intoxicated, prior offender; driving while suspended, no proof of insurance, and speeding.

