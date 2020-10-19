Missouri State Highway Patrol reports arrests in three counties in northern Missouri this weekend

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The highway patrol reports arrests from early Monday and Sunday in Daviess, Macon, and Linn Counties.

Texas teenager, 19-year-old Franko Rodriguez of San Antonio, was stopped in Daviess county before 6 am. Rodriguez has been accused of driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of a crash, and misdemeanor marijuana possession. He was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Daviess DeKalb County regional jail.

A Macon man faces several preliminary charges following an arrest last night in Macon County. 22-year-old Kyle Boyce was taken to the Macon county jail. The state patrol has accused Boyce of unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of less than grams of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving while revoked; speeding; and no proof of vehicle insurance. Boyce also was arrested on a Randolph County warrant alleging leaving the scene of the crash.

A resident of Mendon, 32-year-old Buck Moffitt, was taken into custody late yesterday afternoon and placed on a 24-hour hold with the Linn County Sheriff’s Department. The Highway Patrol has accused Moffitt of domestic assault in the 2nd degree; neglect of a child; and endangering the welfare of a child –each is described as a felony.

