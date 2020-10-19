Missouri State Highway Patrol reports arrests in three counties in northern Missouri this weekend

Local News October 19, 2020 KTTN News
Mo Highway Patrol Car (MSHP)
The highway patrol reports arrests from early Monday and Sunday in Daviess, Macon, and Linn Counties.

Texas teenager, 19-year-old Franko Rodriguez of San Antonio, was stopped in Daviess county before 6 am. Rodriguez has been accused of driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of a crash, and misdemeanor marijuana possession. He was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Daviess DeKalb County regional jail.

A Macon man faces several preliminary charges following an arrest last night in Macon County. 22-year-old Kyle Boyce was taken to the Macon county jail. The state patrol has accused Boyce of unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of less than grams of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving while revoked; speeding; and no proof of vehicle insurance. Boyce also was arrested on a Randolph County warrant alleging leaving the scene of the crash.

A resident of Mendon, 32-year-old Buck Moffitt, was taken into custody late yesterday afternoon and placed on a 24-hour hold with the Linn County Sheriff’s Department. The Highway Patrol has accused Moffitt of domestic assault in the 2nd degree; neglect of a child; and endangering the welfare of a child –each is described as a felony.

