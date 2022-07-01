Missouri State Highway Patrol reports arrest in Harrison County

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Multiple allegations involving drugs and traffic violations are pending for a Kansas City man who was arrested late Thursday night on Interstate 35 in Harrison County.

Twenty-nine-year-old Andrew D. Martin was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.

The patrol accused Martin of felony possession of a controlled substance listed as hallucinogen mushrooms; misdemeanor possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia as a prior offender and driving while intoxicated for drugs. Martin also was accused of speeding 90 miles an hour in a 70 zone and failing to drive within the right lane of the highway.