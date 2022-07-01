Missouri State Highway Patrol reports arrest in Harrison County

Local News July 1, 2022
Missouri State Highway Patrol Website New 2021 (MSHP)
Multiple allegations involving drugs and traffic violations are pending for a Kansas City man who was arrested late Thursday night on Interstate 35 in Harrison County.

Twenty-nine-year-old Andrew D. Martin was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.

The patrol accused Martin of felony possession of a controlled substance listed as hallucinogen mushrooms; misdemeanor possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia as a prior offender and driving while intoxicated for drugs. Martin also was accused of speeding 90 miles an hour in a 70 zone and failing to drive within the right lane of the highway.

