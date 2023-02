WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Lawson man on Tuesday night in Sullivan County.

Sixty-three-year-old John Watkins was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department.

The highway patrol accused Watkins of driving while intoxicated – chronic offender, driving while their license was suspended, and speeding 11 to 15 miles an hour over the speed limit.

