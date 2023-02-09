Missouri State Highway Patrol reports an arrest in Caldwell County

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Kearney man in Caldwell County on Wednesday afternoon, February 8th on multiple allegations.

Thirty-eight-year-old Daniel Wyant was accused of the felonies of possession of a controlled substance involving methamphetamine, resisting arrest, and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated involving a first offense.

Wyant was also accused of speeding, operating a vehicle without a valid license, operating a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, operating a vehicle with no financial responsibility, and having no valid license plate.

Wyant was taken to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department on a 24-hour hold.

