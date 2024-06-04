Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 9 arrests in north Missouri between June 2-3, 2024

Share To Your Social Network

The Missouri State Highway Patrol recently released a report detailing the number of arrests made in north Missouri between June 2, 2024, and June 3, 2024. The report indicates that a total of nine individuals were arrested during this period. Some of the reasons for these arrests include driving while intoxicated, felony possession of controlled substances, and outstanding warrants.

April C. Gramenz, 35, of Chula, Missouri, was arrested on June 3, 2024, at 6:55 p.m. in Ray County. Gramenz was charged with driving while intoxicated and failing to drive on the right half of the road. She was held at the Ray County Jail and released after a 12-hour hold.

Brook C. McEwen, 24, of Macon, Missouri, was arrested on June 2, 2024, at 2:00 a.m. in Boone County. McEwen faced charges for driving while intoxicated with a prior offense. She was released for medical treatment shortly after her arrest.

Shawn D. Carter, 43, of Columbia, Missouri, was taken into custody on June 2, 2024, at 6:33 p.m. in Macon County. Carter was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia as a prior offender. He was held at the Macon County Jail on a 24-hour hold.

Justin A. Elliott, 35, of Jacksonville, Missouri, was arrested on June 2, 2024, at 10:08 p.m. in Randolph County. Elliott was charged with driving while intoxicated (alcohol) first offense and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. He was held at the Randolph County Jail and released after a 12-hour hold.

Demitrick J. Chaney, 31, of St. Joseph, Missouri, was arrested on June 3, 2024, at 6:50 a.m. in Holt County. Chaney faced a misdemeanor warrant for non-support issued by Buchanan County. He was held at the Holt County Sheriff’s Office and was bondable.

Alan J. McConkey, 36, of Albany, Missouri, was taken into custody on June 3, 2024, at 8:05 a.m. in Gentry County. McConkey was charged with a misdemeanor for driving while intoxicated and speeding. He was held at the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail on a 12-hour hold.

Emily A. Mace, 41, of St. Joseph, Missouri, was arrested on June 3, 2024, at 4:44 p.m. in Buchanan County. Mace faced a misdemeanor warrant from Platte County for failure to appear on a charge of driving while revoked/suspended, in addition to a new charge of driving while suspended. She was held at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center and was bondable.

Sarah M. Leer, 41, of Eagleville, Missouri, was taken into custody on June 3, 2024, at 6:55 p.m. in Harrison County. Leer faced Harrison County misdemeanor warrants for two moving traffic violations. She was held at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center and was bondable.

Donna M. Ramsel, 54, of St. Joseph, Missouri, was arrested on June 3, 2024, at 9:00 p.m. in Buchanan County. Ramsel faced multiple charges, including felony warrants for forgery and fraud in Buchanan County, failure to display valid plates, felony driving while intoxicated (drugs) as a prior offender and possession of a controlled substance. She was held at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center on a 24-hour hold.

