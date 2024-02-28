Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 9 arrests in north Missouri between Feb. 25 and Feb. 27, 2024

Share To Your Social Network

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has reported a total of nine arrests across north Missouri between February 25 and February 27, 2024. These arrests, executed by the Highway Patrol, spanned various counties and involved a range of offenses from misdemeanor traffic violations to felony charges, including driving while intoxicated (DWI), drug possession, and leaving the scene of an accident.

Jobe E. Mills, a 20-year-old male from Maysville, MO, was arrested in DeKalb County on February 26, 2024, at 8:19 AM. Mills faced a Ray County misdemeanor warrant for failing to appear (FTA) on traffic offenses. He was held at the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail and his release was bondable.

In Clinton County, Nicholas D. Taylor, a 37-year-old male from Cameron, MO, was apprehended on the same day at 5:38 PM. Taylor faced multiple charges: felony for leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash, misdemeanor DWI, misdemeanor for careless and imprudent driving involving a crash, and operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility. He was detained at the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office under a 24-hour hold.

Jace N. Baker, a 57-year-old male from Spickard, MO, was taken into custody in Livingston County at 7:50 PM. Baker was charged with a felony Grundy County warrant for DWI, felony DWI as a persistent offender, driving while revoked, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway, and failure to provide proof of insurance. He was held at the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center under a 24-hour hold.

Ashlee A. Thompson, a 37-year-old female from Pell City, AL, was arrested in Holt County at 8:55 PM. Thompson faced two misdemeanor Jackson County warrants for failure to appear on traffic offenses. She was held at the Holt County Law Enforcement Center, and her release was bondable.

In a separate incident in Holt County on February 26, 2024, at 9:09 PM, Wesley A. Gortney, a 43-year-old male also from Pell City, AL, was arrested. Gortney was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, and exceeding the posted speed limit by 26 miles or over. He was detained at the Holt County Law Enforcement Center under a 24-hour hold.

David T. Carnell, a 36-year-old male from Kansas City, KS, was arrested in Holt County at 10:59 PM for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated. He was held at the Holt County Sheriff’s Office under a 12-hour hold.

On February 27, 2024, at 7:21 AM, Kenneth L. Ahhee, a 34-year-old male from Independence, MO, was arrested in Daviess County. Ahhee faced a misdemeanor warrant for traffic-speed violations from Ray County. He was detained at the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail, and his release was bondable.

Jason L. Scott, a 39-year-old male from Marceline, MO, was arrested in Linn County on February 26, 2024, at 8:12 PM. Scott was charged with leaving the scene of an accident and was held at the Brookfield Police Department before being released.

Lastly, Steven P. Markley, a 62-year-old male from Marshall, MO, was taken into custody in Saline County on February 25, 2024, at 9:25 PM. Markley faced charges of felony driving while intoxicated, driving while revoked, and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. He was released from the Saline County Sheriff’s Department.

