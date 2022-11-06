Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 8 arrests over the weekend of November 4, 2022

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reporting several arrests over the weekend of November 4, 2022.

Forty-Six-year-old Cynthia Long of Cameron was arrested in the early morning hours of Saturday, November 4, in Clay County. The patrol accused her of Driving while intoxicated and driving in the wrong direction on a divided highway. She was transported to the Clay County Jail where she was processed and later released.

Twenty-year-old Jared Leeper of Princeton was arrested Saturday night in Daviess County. The patrol accused him of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, property damage, and failure to register a vehicle. He was transported to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail on a 12-hour hold.

Twenty-seven-year-old Oscar Santa Maria of Trenton was arrested on Friday night in Grundy County. The patrol accused him of driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving, and resisting arrest, Santa Maria was transported to the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center on a 24-hour hold.

Twenty-six-year-old Garret wait of Greenwood, Missouri was arrested Friday night in Daviess County. The patrol accused him of felony driving while intoxicated involving serious physical injury, and failure to register a motor vehicle. He was transported to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.

Fifty-nine-year-old Penny Weston of Saint Joseph was arrested in the early morning hours on Saturday in Buchanan County. She was accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and failing to signal. She was transported to the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center on a 24-hour hold.

Thirty-four-year-old Terrance Brown was arrested early Sunday morning in Buchanan County. Brown was accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and exceeding the posted speed limit. He was transported to the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center on a 24-hour hold.

Thirty-eight-year-old Cody Smith of Milan was arrested early Sunday morning in Sullivan County. The patrol accused Smith of driving while intoxicated, speeding, and having no seat belt. Smith was transported to the Sullivan County Jail where he was processed and later released.

Forty-four-year-old Zachary Rhoades of Novinger was arrested Saturday night in Adair County. The patrol arrested Rhoades on a felony warrant for grand larceny out of Caldwell County. He was transported to the Adair County Jail where he was classified as bondable.