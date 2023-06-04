Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 8 arrests over the weekend of June 2, 2023

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a number of arrests over the weekend of June 2, 2023. The number of arrests this weekend topped the number of arrests in northern Missouri over the Memorial Day holiday.

Nineteen-year-old Brett Emig of Eagleville was arrested early Friday morning in Harrison County. He was accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated. He was taken to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center on a 12-hour hold.

Twenty-nine-year-old John Wallace of Independence was arrested Saturday afternoon in Harrison County. He was arrested on warrants out of Johnson County for failing to appear in court on non-support, and from Lee’s Summit on failing to appear in court on violation of a protection order. Wallace was also accused of speeding and having no driver’s license. He was taken to the Harrison County Jail where he was listed as bondable.

Twenty-nine-year-old Semaj Foster of Indianola, Iowa was arrested in Harrison County on Saturday evening. Foster was accused of a multitude of offenses including felony drug trafficking, felony delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm, leaving the scene of an accident, resisting arrest by fleeing, failing to affix a license plate to a vehicle, failing to yield to an emergency vehicle, careless and imprudent driving resulting in a crash, failing to stop at a stop sign, failing to use a turn signal, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding and having no valid driver’s license. He was transported to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center on a 24-hour hold.

Fifty-year-old Tamashya Foster of Fulton was arrested Saturday night in Harrison County. She was accused of drug trafficking, unlawful possession of a firearm, delivery of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, all felonies. She was transported to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center on a 24-hour hold.

Twenty-five-year-old Gerardo Guzman was arrested early Saturday morning in Marion County. He was accused of driving while intoxicated, driving while revoked, and speeding. He was transported to the Marion County Jail where he was processed and later released.

Fifty-one-year-old Daluka Mayen of Milan was arrested Saturday afternoon in Sullivan County. She was accused of driving while intoxicated, failing to display a valid license plate, having no valid insurance, no seat belt, and assault on a law enforcement officer. She was taken to the Sullivan County Jail on a 24-hour hold.

Forty-three-year-old Eric Hoel of Kansas City was arrested in Daviess County on a misdemeanor traffic warrant out of Daviess County. He was transported to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail where he was listed as bondable.

Thirty-one-year-old Jacob Spence of Raytown was arrested Friday afternoon in Gentry County. He was accused of tampering with a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, resisting arrest, stealing, speeding, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.

