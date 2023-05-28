Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 8 arrests over the weekend of Friday, May 26, 2023

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a number of arrests over the beginning portion of the Memorial Day weekend.

A Lathrop resident was arrested early Saturday in Clinton County. 37-year-old Larry Cooksey Abshier was accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, speeding 114 miles an hour in a 70 zone, and driving while suspended.

An Olathe, Kansas resident was arrested in Clinton County on Saturday. 20-year-old Carlos Breach was accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, speeding 114 miles an hour in a 70 zone, and having no valid plates.

Both Abshier and Breach were held by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department.

A Meadville resident was arrested late Saturday afternoon in Livingston County. 24-year-old Brennen High was accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and speeding 95 miles an hour in a 65 zone. High was processed and released.

A Maryville resident was arrested Saturday evening in Nodaway County. 56-year-old Arturo Velarde was accused of driving in the wrong direction on a divided highway and driving while intoxicated (alcohol), first offense. He was transported to the Nodaway County Jail on a 12-hour hold.

A resident of Florissant was arrested Friday evening in Caldwell County. 22-year-old Andrew Cushshon was arrested on a warrant for littering and a warrant for parking violations out of St. Charles County. He was also accused of speeding. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center, where he was listed as bondable.

A resident of Edina was arrested early Saturday morning in Adair County. 25-year-old Trevor Snelling was accused of driving while intoxicated, and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. Snelling was processed on the roadside and released.

A resident of Green Castle was arrested Friday night in Sullivan County. 48-year-old Brian West was accused of driving while intoxicated, failing to display valid plates, and no seatbelt. He was transported to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department where he was later released.

A resident of Unionville was arrested Friday evening in Putnam County. 50-year-old Zachary Stout was accused of driving while intoxicated. He was transported to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department where he was later released.

Related