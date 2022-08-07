Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 8 arrests over the weekend of August 5, 2022

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Trenton resident was arrested early Sunday in Grundy County on a Clinton County felony warrant. 43-year-old Gregory Baecht is accused of damage to private property. Baecht was being held at the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center.

A St. Joseph resident was arrested late Saturday afternoon in DeKalb County. 54-year-old Bryan Riggs was accused of felony counts of second-degree burglary, first-degree Tampering with a motor vehicle, and possession of a controlled substance. Riggs was held at the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.

A King City resident was arrested early Saturday evening in DeKalb County. 59-year-old Adrianna Sutton-Mahler was accused of felony first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle. She was held at the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.

Twenty-Three-year-old Brand Ewing of Holt was arrested Saturday afternoon in Caldwell County. He was arrested on a warrant from Clinton County. The charges state he is accused of a moving violation, excessive speed, and no seat belt. He was being held as bondable at the Clinton County Detention Center.

Fifty-year-old Reanne Holloway of Independence was arrested in Caldwell County on Saturday afternoon on a warrant from Johnson County. The warrant states she failed to appear in court on driving while revoked. She was being held as bondable at the Caldwell County Detention Center.

A 34-year-old Braymer resident was arrested Friday afternoon in Livingston County. Davie Fiveash was accused of driving while intoxicated, prior offender, driving while suspended, and using a flashing blue light on a non-emergency motor vehicle when no emergency was present. He was taken to the Chillicothe Police Department where he was later released.

Thirty-two-year-old Natasha Fields of Seymour, Iowa was arrested Saturday afternoon in Putnam County. She was accused of driving while intoxicated, three counts of driving while intoxicated with a person less than 17 years of age in the vehicle, failure to display valid plates, and no seat belt. She was taken to the Putnam County Jail where she was later released.

Forty-eight-year-old Timothy Jacobs of Des Moines, Iowa was arrested Friday evening in Daviess County. He was accused of felony driving while intoxicated and careless and imprudent driving. He was transported to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.