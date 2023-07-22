Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 8 arrests in north Missouri on July 21 and July 22, 2023

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has reported several arrests made in different counties in north Missouri for various charges on Friday and in the early morning hours of Saturday, July 22.

Here are the details of the incidents and the individuals involved:

Clinton County Arrest – Andrew D. Colhour

At approximately 3:17 AM on July 21, 2023, Andrew D. Colhour, a 28-year-old male from Lathrop, Missouri, was arrested in Clinton County. He is facing a felony charge of domestic assault. Colhour was being held at the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office under a 24-hour hold.

Nodaway County Arrest – Kenneth E. Walker

Kenneth E. Walker, a 49-year-old male from Gower, Missouri, was arrested in Nodaway County at 11:34 PM on July 21, 2023. He faces two charges: driving while intoxicated (alcohol) and careless and imprudent driving involving an accident. Walker was being held at the Nodaway County Jail, and his release is subject to a 12-hour hold.

Daviess County Arrest – Klayton A. Singer

In Daviess County, at 12:25 AM on July 22, 2023, Klayton A. Singer, an 18-year-old male from Chillicothe, Missouri, was arrested for driving while intoxicated (drugs) and failing to drive on the right half of the roadway. He was being held at the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail, and his release is subject to a 12-hour hold.

Livingston County Arrest – Mike E. Erickson

Mike E. Erickson, a 30-year-old male from Butler, Missouri, was arrested in Livingston County at 1:45 AM on July 22, 2023. He is facing charges of driving while intoxicated (alcohol) and failing to drive on the right half of the roadway. Erickson has been released from the Livingston County Law Enforcement Center.

Adair County Arrest – Cara N. Covey

In Adair County, on July 21, 2023, at 2:51 PM, Cara N. Covey, a 21-year-old female from Baring, Missouri, was arrested on multiple felony charges. The charges include possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, transporting a dangerous drug into a detention facility, no valid operator’s license (felony), speeding (81 mph in a 55 mph zone), and failure to wear a seat belt. Covey was held at the Adair County Sheriff’s Office but has since been released.

Adair County Arrest – Donald M. Greathouse

Donald M. Greathouse, a 38-year-old male from Novinger, Missouri, was arrested in Adair County on July 21, 2023, at 6:33 PM for driving while intoxicated. Greathouse has been released on a summons.

Shelby County Arrest – Barry Morris

Barry Morris, a 59-year-old male from Lawton, Oklahoma, was arrested in Shelby County on July 21, 2023, at 8:02 PM. He is facing a felony charge of driving while suspended, which is his third or subsequent offense. Morris has been released on a summons.

Clark County Arrest – Trenton S. Summers

At 11:55 PM on July 21, 2023, Trenton S. Summers, a 22-year-old male from Luray, Missouri, was arrested in Clark County for driving while intoxicated. He was held at the Clark County Sheriff’s Department but has since been released.

Please note that all charges mentioned are allegations, and the individuals involved are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

