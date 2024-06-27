Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 8 arrests in north Missouri from June 23-27, 2024

Share To Your Social Network

The Missouri State Highway Patrol recently released a report detailing the number of arrests made in north Missouri between June 23, 2024, and June 27, 2024. The report indicates that a total of eight individuals were arrested during this period. Some of the reasons for these arrests include driving while intoxicated, driving without a valid driver’s license, and possession of controlled substances.

Detailed Summaries of Arrests:

Joseph D. Molden, a 42-year-old male from Jamesport, Missouri, was arrested on June 27, 2024, at 1:47 a.m. in Johnson County. He was charged with driving while intoxicated and held at the Johnson County Jail. Molden was later released from custody.

Blake A. Marshall, a 39-year-old male from Fairway, Kansas, was arrested on June 23, 2024, at 6:44 p.m. in Holt County. Marshall faced multiple charges, including failure to drive on the right half of the roadway, operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license, and driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor. He was held at the Holt County Sheriff’s Office under a 12-hour hold.

Novisa M. Petrusich, a 30-year-old male from Kansas City, Missouri, was arrested on June 23, 2024, at 10:01 p.m. in DeKalb County. He had a warrant for failure to appear in court for a moving traffic violation, a misdemeanor, from Harrison County. Petrusich was held at the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail and was bondable.

Richard P. Dalrymple, a 52-year-old male from St. Joseph, Missouri, was arrested on June 24, 2024, at 1:52 p.m. in Buchanan County. He was charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, speeding, and failure to register a motor vehicle. Dalrymple was held at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center under a 24-hour hold.

William J. Stoops, a 35-year-old male from Louisiana, Missouri, was arrested on June 24, 2024, at 9:46 p.m. in Andrew County. Stoops faced multiple felony charges, including driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance, driving while revoked, and failure to display valid plates. He was held at the Andrew County Jail under a 24-hour hold.

Brandon O. Carter, a 40-year-old male from Kansas City, Missouri, was arrested on June 25, 2024, at 2:49 p.m. in Buchanan County. Carter was charged with driving while suspended, failure to display valid plates, no seat belt, felony failure to appear (Buchanan County warrant), and misdemeanor failure to appear (Platte County warrant). He was held at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center and was bondable.

Gunnar K. Strange, a 19-year-old male from Knox City, Missouri, was arrested on June 23, 2024, at 12:36 a.m. in Knox County. Strange faced charges of driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving, and no seat belt. He was held at the Knox County Sheriff’s Office and later released.

Ben R. Kelley, a 21-year-old male from Macon, Missouri, was arrested on June 23, 2024, at 1:34 p.m. in Macon County. Kelley faced several charges, including felony leaving the scene of an accident, careless and imprudent driving, no driver’s license, and no seat belt. He was held at the Macon County Jail and later released.

