Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 7 arrests in north Missouri on Tuesday, July 18, 2023

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has announced multiple arrests made by their officers in north Missouri on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. The arrests were a result of various traffic violations and criminal charges.

On July 18, 2023, at approximately 2:38 PM, Daniel J. Fitzmier, a 31-year-old male from Mound City, Missouri, was arrested by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Fitzmier faces multiple charges including failing to drive on the right half of the roadway when it was of sufficient width, operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license, and driving while intoxicated – alcohol – for the first offense. Fitzmier was being held at the Holt County Sheriff’s Department.

Later that evening, at around 8:51 PM, Jerry D. Gardner, a 76-year-old male from St. Joseph, Missouri, was apprehended by the Missouri State Highway Patrol in Buchanan County. Gardner has been charged with driving while intoxicated – alcohol and was being held at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center.

In Harrison County, Missouri, Dale W. Guernsey, a 30-year-old male from Bethany, was arrested at 10:53 PM on July 18, 2023. Guernsey faces a felony charge of driving while intoxicated (DWI), and a misdemeanor charge of driving while revoked and failing to display valid plates. Guernsey was being held at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.

Alesia L. Rivera, a 54-year-old female from Saint Joseph, Missouri, was taken into custody by the Missouri State Highway Patrol in Buchanan County at 11:31 PM on July 18, 2023. Rivera has been charged with misdemeanor DWI and was being held at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center.

Moving to Ray County, Mark A. Kincaid, a 61-year-old male from Kansas City, Missouri, was arrested at 12:10 AM on July 18, 2023. Kincaid faces multiple charges, including felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no seat belt violation. Kincaid has since been released from the Ray County Jail.

Reese T. Anderson, a 34-year-old male from Excelsior Springs, Missouri, was apprehended by the Missouri State Highway Patrol in Ray County at 1:55 PM on July 18, 2023. Anderson is facing charges of felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Anderson was being held at the Ray County Jail.

Lastly, on the same day at 5:36 PM, Trenton M. Walton, a 19-year-old male from Sedalia, Missouri, was arrested by the Missouri State Highway Patrol in Johnson County. Walton faces charges of felony tampering with a motor vehicle in the first degree and driving without a valid driver’s license. Walton has been released from the Johnson County Jail.

