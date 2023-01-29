Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 6 arrests over the weekend of January 27, 2023

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of an Excelsior Springs man. Twenty-six-year-old Kaleb Cosens was arrested Friday night in Daviess County and accused of possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, and excessive window tint. Cosens was taken to the Daviess-Dekalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.

A 23-year-old Stanberry man, John Shanks, was arrested Friday night in Gentry County. He was accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated. The patrol reports shanks was taken to the Daviess-Dekalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.

Thirity-eight-year-old Daniel Seibeling of Trenton was arrested in Grundy County on Saturday night. He was accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated. He was later released from the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department.

Twenty-five-year-old Spencer Rehmon of Craig was arrested Saturday in Holt County. He was accused of failure to display valid plates, having no insurance, and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, second offense. He was transported to the Holt County Sheriff’s Department on a 24-hour hold.

Thirty-four-year-old Caleb Dodd of Shelbina was arrested early Saturday morning in Shelby County. He was accused of driving while intoxicated with alcohol, two counts of driving while intoxicated with alcohol while with a person less than 17 years of age, and exceeding the posted speed limit. He was transported to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department where he was later released.

