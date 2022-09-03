Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 6 arrests on Friday and Saturday

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of multiple individuals in area counties on Friday, September 2nd, and early morning on Saturday, September 3rd.

Forty-one-year-old Timothy Lanyon of Carthage was arrested in Caldwell County on September 2nd. He had a warrant from Lafayette County on alleged failure to appear for a moving traffic violation and another warrant from the Higginsville Police Department on alleged failure to appear for a traffic offense. He was also accused of speeding. Lanyon was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center and was reported as bondable.

Thirty-seven-year-old Jonathan Elias Flores of Kansas City, Kansas was arrested in Caldwell County on September 2nd. He had a warrant from Platte County on alleged failure to appear for a traffic violation. He was also accused of exceeding the posted speed limit and operating a vehicle without a valid license. Elias Flores was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center and was said to be bondable.

Forty-five-year-old Justin Schaub of Kansas City was arrested in Daviess County on September 2nd. He was accused of speeding, misdemeanor marijuana, misdemeanor paraphernalia, and felony possession of a controlled substance. Schaub was taken to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.

The Highway Patrol arrested 37-year-old Tyrone Ginn and 69-year-old Kenneth Clay, both of Saint Joseph, in Caldwell County on the night of September 2nd. They were accused of three counts of felony possession of a controlled substance involving marijuana and two counts of synthetic narcotics. They were also accused of unlawful possession of a firearm, and Ginn was also accused of speeding. Ginn and Clay were taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center on a 24-hour hold.

Twenty-nine-year-old Gregory Parton of Altamont was arrested in Daviess County early in the morning of September 3rd. He was accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and failing to drive on the right half of the road. Parton was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail on a 12-hour hold.