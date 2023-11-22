Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 6 arrests across north Missouri counties between November 19 and November 21, 2023.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has reported a series of arrests across northern Missouri counties between November 19 and November 21, 2023. The arrests highlight a range of offenses, including driving while intoxicated (DWI), traffic violations, and felony charges.

In Buchanan County, on November 19 at 9:56 a.m., Trevor M. Smith, a 29-year-old male from St. Joseph, MO, was arrested for misdemeanor DWI – alcohol and exceeding the posted speed limit. He was held at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center on a 24-hour hold.

Later that day, at 4:22 p.m., Tyler T. Wilson, a 19-year-old male from Helena, MO, was also arrested in Buchanan County for exceeding the posted speed limit and driving while intoxicated. Wilson was held at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center on a 12-hour hold.

In Daviess County, Cathrine J. Ryan, a 43-year-old individual from Claremont, MN, was arrested at 3:51 a.m. on November 20. Ryan faced a felony charge for ta.m.pering with a motor vehicle and was held at the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.

Returning to Buchanan County, on November 21 at 3:34 p.m., Kaitlin M. Searle, a 29-year-old female from St. Joseph, was arrested for DWI – drug intoxication. She was held at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center on a 24-hour hold.

In Linn County, two arrests occurred on November 21. Whitney L. Ward, a 30-year-old female from Springfield, IL, was arrested at 7:41 p.m. for DWI, speeding, and failure to use a turn signal. Ward was processed at the Brookfield Police Department and subsequently released.

Later that evening, at 8:38 p.m., Alexander M. Newton, an 18-year-old male from Havana, KS, was arrested in Linn County for DWI and failing to maintain the right half of the roadway. Newton was also processed at the Brookfield Police Department and released.