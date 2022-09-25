Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 5 arrests over the weekend of September 23, 2022

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Holden resident. 37-year-old Dale Yung was arrested late Saturday morning in Mercer County and accused of speeding. During the stop, it was discovered Yung had an active warrant on felony failure to appear in court out of Johnson County. Yung was taken to the Mercer County Jail.

A Minneapolis, Minnesota resident was arrested Saturday morning in Clinton County. Twenty-nine-year-old Jorge Bautista Torres was accused of driving while intoxicated, speeding, having no driver’s license, and having no proof of insurance. Torres was held by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department.

A Marshall, Minnesota resident was arrested late Saturday morning in Harrison County. Thirty-five-year-old Yader Jose Centeno Fajardo was accused of misdemeanor resisting arrest, exceeding the posted speed limit, and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. He was taken to the Harrison County Jail and later released.

A Des Moines, Iowa resident was arrested Friday afternoon in Daviess County. Forty-eight-year-old Duvalmetri Brown was accused of misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and assault on law enforcement. Brown also was accused of following too close, speeding, failing to use a turn signal, failing to yield, and operating a vehicle without a valid license/second offense. There also was a misdemeanor warrant from Clinton County accusing Brown of speeding, no proof of insurance, and no valid license. A second warrant from Harrison County was discovered which accused Brown of speeding. Brown was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.

A St. Louis resident was arrested Friday evening in Macon County. Twenty-five-year-old Khristen Sneed was accused of speeding, no proof of insurance, possession of 11 to 35 grams of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and no seat belt. There was an active warrant from Linn County accusing Sneed of speeding. Sneed was held by the Macon County Sheriff’s Department.