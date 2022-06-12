Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 5 arrests over the weekend of June 11th

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports several arrests over the weekend.

Twenty-seven-year-old Caleb Doyle of Warsaw was arrested Friday night on felony warrants from Linn, Ray, and Lafayette counties, misdemeanor warrants from Lafayette County, Richmond, and Lexington police. plus accusations of felony driving while suspended, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to display valid plates, no proof of insurance, and operating a vehicle without operable tail lights. Doyle was taken to the Ray County Jail.

Forty-eight-year-old Jesse Tackett of Knob Noster was arrested early Sunday in Caldwell County and accused of felony operating a vehicle on a highway without a license/third or subsequent offense, and failure to halt at a stop sign. Tackett was also accused of a parole violation for failure to appear on traffic offenses as there was a Lafayette County warrant accusing him of failing to appear on traffic offenses. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

Twenty-eight-year-old Molly Ueligger of Grant City was arrested in Worth County. She was accused of felony 1st-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, a felony of unlawful possession of an illegal weapon, driving while intoxicated – alcohol, driving while revoked, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. She was taken to the Worth County Sheriff’s Department on a 24-hour hold.

Nineteen-year-old Cole Mitchell of Shelbina was arrested on Sunday morning in Monroe County and accused of DWI and failing to maintain the right half of the roadway. He was taken to the Monroe County Jail where he was later released.

Twenty-seven-year-old Arnold Gonzalez Camara of Unionville was arrested on Saturday night and accused of DWI, operating without a valid license, no seatbelt, and failure to signal. He was taken to the Putnam County Jail where he was later released.