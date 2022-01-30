Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 5 arrests on Saturday and Sunday

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Milan resident was arrested early Sunday in Putnam County.

Fifty-two-year-old Travis Shaw was accused of felony counts of possessing methamphetamine, driving while revoked, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, and no proof of insurance. Shaw was taken to the Putnam County Jail.

A Topeka, Kansas resident was arrested Saturday afternoon in Daviess County.

Forty-two-year-old Cole Harrington was accused of misdemeanor counts of driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest, assault, and no driver’s license. Harrington was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

A Monroe City resident was arrested early Saturday in Mercer County.

Forty-seven-year-old Stephanie Connor was accused of possessing marijuana and resisting arrest. Connor was taken to the Mercer County Jail.

A Milan resident was arrested early Saturday in Sullivan County.

Thirty-four-year-old Mayra Moran was accused of felony possession of Methamphetamine, possessing less than ten grams of marijuana, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Moran was taken to the Sullivan County Jail.

A Kirksville resident was arrested early Saturday in Sullivan County.

Thirty-seven-year-old Zacheriah Fouts was accused of felony possession of diazepam, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, no proof of insurance, and no seat belt. Fouts was taken to the Sullivan County Jail.

