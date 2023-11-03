Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 5 arrests in north Missouri between October 31 and November 3, 2023

From October 31 to November 3, 2023, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported five arrests across various North Missouri counties. These arrests reflect the ongoing efforts of law enforcement to address a range of offenses including felony possession and distribution of child pornography, driving while intoxicated (DWI), driving with a suspended license, and vehicular violations such as failing to display valid plates and having no insurance.

On October 31 at 1:53 PM, in DeKalb County, Nathan D. Orr, a 40-year-old male from Union Star, Missouri, faced serious felony charges. Orr was charged with felony possession of child pornography video and felony promoting child pornography distribution. Following his arrest, he was held at the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail under a 24-hour hold.

In Caldwell County, on November 1 at 7:10 PM, Michelle A. Holdman, a 31-year-old female from Kansas City, Missouri, was detained for multiple charges. Holdman had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for a moving traffic violation from Jackson County and was also charged with having no insurance. She was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center and her release was set as bondable.

The following evening on November 2, at 9:41 PM, Darcy W. Johnson, a 45-year-old male from St. Joseph, Missouri, was taken into custody in Buchanan County. Johnson was arrested for driving while intoxicated (DWI) – alcohol and was held at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center on a 24-hour hold.

In a separate incident in Buchanan County, on November 3 at 12:23 AM, Joshua L. Scarborough, a 40-year-old male from Savannah, Missouri, was arrested for DWI – alcohol as a chronic offender. Similar to Johnson, Scarborough was placed on a 24-hour hold at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center.

Lastly, on November 1 at 10:00 AM, Ronald L. Sherwood, a 45-year-old male from Green City, Missouri, was taken into custody in Adair County. Sherwood faced a felony charge for driving while suspended, in addition to charges for having no insurance and failure to display valid plates. He was held in Adair County and was eligible for bond.