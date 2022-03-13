Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 4 arrests over the weekend

Local News March 13, 2022 KTTN News
Andrea Middleton and Taylor Stufflebean booking photo (Photos via Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail)
A Gallatin resident was arrested late Saturday night in Daviess County.

Forty-one-year-old Andrea Middleton was accused of three counts of possessing a controlled substance, as well as being accused of possessing marijuana, paraphernalia, and a firearm.

A Cameron resident was arrested Saturday night in Daviess County.

Twenty-eight-year-old Taylor Stufflebean was accused of being a felon in possession of a firearm and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.

Both Stufflebean and Middleton were taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.

A Unionville resident was arrested Sunday in Putnam County.

Twenty-year-old James Crow was accused of felony possession of the controlled substance hydrocodone, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and not wearing a seat belt. Crow was taken to the Putnam County Jail.

A Des Moines, Iowa resident was arrested Saturday afternoon in Harrison County.

Twenty-seven-year-old Karli Baker was accused of speeding 122 miles an hour in a 70 zone. Baker bonded out from the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.

(Booking photos courtesy Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail)

