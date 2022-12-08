Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests in north Missouri on Thursday

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reporting three arrests on Thursday, December 8 2022.

A Brookfield man was arrested late Wednesday afternoon by the Highway Patrol in Linn County. Sixty-two-year-old Jeffery Hurdle has been accused of driving while intoxicated and driving while his license was revoked – third or subsequent offense. Hurdle also was wanted on an Adair County warrant for driving while revoked. He was taken to the Adair County Jail and was listed as bondable.

An Altamont woman, 40-year-old Andrea Hanenkratt, was arrested late Wednesday night in Daviess County for having no driver’s license and speeding. The Highway Patrol said she was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.

A teenager from Independence was arrested for speeding early Thursday morning in Clinton County. The highway patrol said 19-year-old Jayden Chery was driving 108 miles an hour in a 70 zone on Interstate 35. He was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department.

