Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 additional arrests on Saturday

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Kansas City resident was arrested Saturday afternoon in Macon County.

Twenty-four-year-old Lisa Carreon was accused of felony possession of 95 grams of marijuana and 200 grams of marijuana-infused products, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Carreon was taken to the Macon County Jail.

A Holt Summit resident was arrested Saturday morning in Sullivan County.

Twenty-one-year-old Joshuah Muse was accused of felony possession of Tramadol, receiving stolen property, possession of fewer than ten grams of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license, failure to register a motor vehicle, not wearing a seat belt, no proof of insurance, and speeding.

A Bethany resident was arrested Saturday morning in Harrison County.

Thirty-three-year-old Michael McBee was accused of speeding 109 miles an hour in a 70 zone. McBee was taken to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.

