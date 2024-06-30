Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 21 arrests in north Missouri June 27-30, 2024

Share To Your Social Network

The Missouri State Highway Patrol recently released a report detailing the number of arrests made in north Missouri between June 27 and June 30, 2024. The report indicates that a total of 21 individuals were arrested during this period. Some of the reasons for these arrests include driving while intoxicated, possession of methamphetamines, and probation violations.

Nicholas C. Hood, 31, of Independence, Missouri, was arrested on June 27, 2024, at 8:44 a.m. in Buchanan County. He was charged with driving while revoked and a misdemeanor Buchanan County warrant for a traffic offense. Hood was held at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center and is bondable.

Rose M. Emmons, 30, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, was arrested on June 27, 2024, at 8:44 a.m. in Buchanan County. She faced charges related to a misdemeanor Saint Joseph Police Department warrant for a traffic offense. Emmons was held at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center and is bondable.

Robert L. Pittman III, 28, of Shawnee, Kansas, was arrested on June 27, 2024, at 3:15 p.m. in Harrison County. He was charged with a Clay County Sheriff’s Office misdemeanor warrant for probation violation. Pittman was held at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center and is bondable.

Victoria O. Vaughn, 22, of Bethany, Missouri, was arrested on June 27, 2024, at 11:20 p.m. in Harrison County. She faced charges for probation violation on the original charge of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and failure to register a motor vehicle annually. Vaughn was held at the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and is bondable.

Kevin L. Cox, 62, of Independence, Missouri, was arrested on June 28, 2024, at 10:05 p.m. in Harrison County. He was charged with felony possession of methamphetamines, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia as a prior offender, failure to register a motor vehicle, and no seat belt. Cox was held at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center for a 24-hour hold.

Richard S. Culp, 55, of Skidmore, Missouri, was arrested on June 29, 2024, at 1:33 a.m. in Nodaway County. He faced charges for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving, and no seat belt. Culp was released to Mosaic Life Care for medical treatment and subsequently released.

Daniel M. Beloate, 26, of Amazonia, Missouri, was arrested on June 29, 2024, at 1:45 a.m. in Buchanan County. He was charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor Buchanan County warrant for neglect of a child, a Doniphan County, Kansas felony warrant for obstructing police, and driving while revoked. Beloate was held at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center and is bondable.

Trista M. Jobe, 43, of Cameron, Missouri, was arrested on June 29, 2024, at 4:04 a.m. in Clinton County. She faced charges for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated. Jobe was held at the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department for a 12-hour hold.

Marvin J. Bonilla Diaz, 28, of Kansas City, Missouri, was arrested on June 29, 2024, at 11:19 a.m. in Clinton County. He was charged with felony resisting arrest, misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, no driver’s license, and careless and imprudent driving. Bonilla Diaz was held at the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office for a 24-hour hold.

Cassandra L. Dominiack, 35, of Independence, Missouri, was arrested on June 29, 2024, at 7:46 p.m. in Andrew County. She faced charges of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and careless and imprudent driving involving a crash. Dominiack was released after processing.

Avory M. Moore, 20, of Rayville, Missouri, was arrested on June 30, 2024, at 2:05 a.m. in Clinton County. She faced charges of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. Moore was held at the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department for a 12-hour hold.

Joseph C. Dilley, 24, of Cameron, Missouri, was arrested on June 30, 2024, at 5:30 a.m. in Harrison County. He faced charges of felony driving while intoxicated with serious physical injury. Dilley was released after receiving treatment at Harrison County Community Hospital.

Tiffany R. Griggs, 28, of Lincoln, Nebraska, was arrested on June 27, 2024, at 8:16 a.m. in Adair County. She faced charges for being a fugitive from out of state with a Nebraska warrant, felony possession of methamphetamine, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Griggs was held at the Adair County Sheriff’s Office with no bond.

Adyson R. Wisdom, 18, of Armstrong, Missouri, was arrested on June 27, 2024, at 4:16 p.m. in Randolph County. She faced charges of endangering the welfare of a child (two counts) and speeding. Wisdom was held at the Randolph County Jail and is bondable.

Shelley R. Birmingham, 55, of Milan, Missouri, was arrested on June 27, 2024, at 5:25 p.m. in Linn County. She faced charges of felony driving while intoxicated (drug). Birmingham was released after being processed at the Brookfield Police Department.

Christopher D. McFadden, 57, of Bloomfield, Iowa, was arrested on June 28, 2024, at 7:53 p.m. in Putnam County. He faced charges for driving while intoxicated. McFadden was held at the Putnam County Jail and subsequently released.

Rusty L. Harris, 64, of Kirksville, Missouri, was arrested on June 28, 2024, at 10:19 p.m. in Adair County. He faced charges for driving while intoxicated. Harris was held at the Adair County Jail and was later released.

Cody L. Cash, 34, of Chillicothe, Missouri, was arrested on June 29, 2024, at 1:42 a.m. in Linn County. He faced charges for driving while intoxicated and speeding. Cash was released after processing.

Austin L. Roberts, 27, of La Plata, Missouri, was arrested on June 29, 2024, at 8:02 a.m. in Macon County. He faced charges for driving while intoxicated as a prior offender. Roberts was released on a summons.

Roger D. Smith, 74, of Shelbyville, Missouri, was arrested on June 29, 2024, at 3:56 p.m. in Shelby County. He faced charges of driving while intoxicated, driving while revoked, and having no seat belt. Smith was processed roadside and released.

Joseph D. Molden, 42, of Jamesport, Missouri, was arrested on June 27, 2024, at 1:47 a.m. in Johnson County. He faced charges for driving while intoxicated. Molden was held at the Johnson County Jail and subsequently released.

