Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 20 arrests in north Missouri between June 5-9, 2024

Share To Your Social Network

Between June 5 and June 9, 2024, the Missouri State Highway Patrol made 20 arrests across north Missouri. The arrests were for various offenses, including driving while intoxicated (DWI), speeding, and possession of controlled substances.

Jerry A. Mangelsdorf, 35, from New London, Missouri, was arrested in Ralls County on June 5 at 1:10 p.m. He was charged with boating while intoxicated (BWI) – alcohol and allowing a person to ride on the gunwale. He was released shortly after his arrest.

Shauna L. Meek, 49, from Novinger, Missouri, was arrested in Adair County on June 5 at 10:58 p.m. She was charged with DWI and was held at the Adair County Sheriff’s Department before being released.

Paris L. Green, 33, from Clarence, Missouri, was arrested in Linn County on June 6 at 4:16 p.m. She was charged with felony driving while suspended and was released from the Brookfield Police Department.

Skyler R. Galvin, 24, from Kansas City, Missouri, was arrested in Adair County on June 8 at 12:03 a.m. She faced charges of DWI, speeding, and failure to stop at a stop sign. She was released from the Adair County Sheriff’s Department.

Jennifer A. Villarreal, 32, from Clark, Missouri, was arrested in Randolph County on June 8 at 12:20 a.m. She was charged with her first DWI offense and was released from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department.

Yordani M. Suarez Troconis, 33, from Kirksville, Missouri, was arrested in Adair County on June 8 at 1:36 a.m. He was charged with DWI and speeding and was held at the Adair County Jail before being released.

Zachary A. Brothers, 23, from Liberty, Illinois, was arrested in Ralls County on June 8 at 6:15 p.m. He was charged with boating while intoxicated – drug intoxication and operating a vessel on a lake without a boating safety identification card. He was released from the Monroe City Police Department.

Dakota J. Klataske, 22, from Edina, Missouri, was arrested in Scotland County on June 8 at 10:57 p.m. He faced charges of first-offense DWI, no valid driver’s license, no insurance, and failure to maintain the right half of the roadway. He was released from the Scotland County Jail.

Hans B. Depas, 33, from Kirksville, Missouri, was arrested in Adair County on June 9 at 2:43 a.m. He was charged with DWI, speeding, and failure to maintain the right half of the roadway. He was held at the Adair County Jail before being released.

Robert W. Pollard, 61, from St. Joseph, Missouri, was arrested in Buchanan County on June 6 at 12:09 p.m. He faced charges for a warrant for a traffic offense – operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility – a misdemeanor, and felony possession of a controlled substance. He was held at the Buchanan County Jail and is bondable.

Brandon L. Bryant, 51, from St. Joseph, Missouri, was arrested in Buchanan County on June 6 at 12:09 p.m. He was charged with a warrant for fraud – a misdemeanor. He was held at the Buchanan County Jail and is bondable.

Paul S. Roberton, 43, from St. Joseph, Missouri, was arrested in Buchanan County on June 6 at 4:03 p.m. He faced charges for a felony Gentry County warrant for contempt of court, driving while revoked, and a misdemeanor St. Joseph Police Department warrant for failure to appear for expired plates. He was held at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center without bond.

Michael R. McCormick, 21, from Braymer, Missouri, was arrested in Livingston County on June 6 at 10:43 p.m. He was charged with a misdemeanor warrant for speeding in Clinton County. He was held at the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department and is bondable.

Barry E. Sayger, 80, from Mountain Home, Arkansas, was arrested in Linn County on June 7 at 11:14 a.m. He faced a felony warrant for sexual assault from Baxter County, Arkansas. He was held at the Macon County Jail and is bondable.

Lawrence W. Nevels, 39, from Kansas City, Missouri, was arrested in Holt County on June 7 at 8:38 p.m. He was charged with speeding 20-25 mph over the limit, DWI, and child endangerment (four counts). He was held at the Holt County Sheriff’s Department on a 12-hour hold.

Troy L. Bristol, 29, from St. Joseph, Missouri, was arrested in Caldwell County on June 8 at 10:44 a.m. He faced charges of felony fleeing and a Buchanan County felony warrant for assault. He was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center on a 24-hour hold.

Amiya L. Morris, 20, from Kansas City, Missouri, was arrested in Caldwell County on June 8 at 10:46 a.m. She was charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest and a Clinton County misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear for no valid license. She was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center on a 24-hour hold.

Rachel N. Coureton, 21, from St. Joseph, Missouri, was arrested in Buchanan County on June 8 at 5:48 p.m. She faced charges for a Buchanan County misdemeanor warrant for failure to register a motor vehicle, a St. Joseph Police Department warrant for failure to appear for expired plates, failure to register a motor vehicle, and no seat belt. She was held at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center and is bondable.

Jose L. Monroy, 38, from Kansas City, Missouri, was arrested in Holt County on June 8 at 9:52 p.m. He was charged with DWI, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway when the roadway was of sufficient width, no valid license, and endangering the welfare of a child. He was held at the Holt County Sheriff’s Department on a 12-hour hold.

Jacobi R. Tunnell, 24, from Mound City, Missouri, was arrested in Atchison County on June 9 at 1:45 a.m. He was charged with DWI and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway resulting in an accident. He was held at the Atchison County Sheriff’s Department on a 12-hour hold.

Related