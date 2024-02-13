Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 19 arrests in north Missouri between Feb. 9 and Feb. 12, 2024

Share To Your Social Network

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has reported 19 arrests in North Missouri between February 9 and February 12, 2024. These arrests, conducted solely by the Highway Patrol, span a variety of charges ranging from driving while intoxicated (DWI) to felony possession of controlled substances.

Gage O. Martin, a 19-year-old male from Rushville, MO, was arrested in Buchanan County on charges including felony possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating a vehicle without a driver’s license. Martin was held at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center under a 24-hour hold.

In Harrison County, Walker T. Evans, a 29-year-old male from Princeton, MO, faced a misdemeanor warrant for failing to register in Mercer County. Evans was subsequently released.

Timothy J. Hamer, a 42-year-old male from Cameron, MO, was apprehended in Clinton County for driving while intoxicated (a felony offense), speeding, and not wearing a seat belt. He was held at the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department on a 24-hour hold.

Anterrio D. Partee, a 28-year-old male from Kansas City, MO, was taken into custody in Daviess County on a misdemeanor warrant related to a traffic violation in Clay County. Partee was released following the arrest.

Wade C. Campbell, a 23-year-old male from Chula, MO, was arrested in Livingston County for speeding and resisting arrest (a misdemeanor). Campbell was released after the arrest.

Donato I. Chesnut, a 20-year-old male from Maryville, MO, faced charges in Worth County, including DWI-alcohol with serious physical injury (a felony), operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident, and failure to wear a seat belt. Chesnut was released after receiving care at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

William H. Walker, a 64-year-old male from Maryville, MO, was arrested in Buchanan County on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on a non-support charge from Nodaway County and for speeding. Walker was held at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center and was bondable.

Lyndsay M. Arnold, a 40-year-old female from St. Joseph, MO, was arrested in Buchanan County on a misdemeanor warrant for shoplifting from the St. Joseph Police Department. Arnold was held at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center and was bondable.

Marcelino Perez Trejo, a 44-year-old male from Shelbina, MO, faced multiple charges in Lewis County, including providing a fake driver’s license, no valid driver’s license, driving while intoxicated as a prior offender, and failure to yield while turning left. Trejo was released from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.

Danin C. Kioh, a 23-year-old male from Harrisburg, MO, was arrested in Randolph County for driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving involving a crash and no valid driver’s license. Kioh was held at the Randolph County Jail on a 24-hour hold.

Strong L. Kamba, a 30-year-old male from Milan, MO, was taken into custody in Sullivan County for driving while intoxicated, failing to maintain the right half of the roadway, and having no insurance. Kamba was released after the arrest.

Jacob D. Henry, a 21-year-old male from Cowgill, MO, faced a DWI charge in Adair County and was released from custody.

Jacob R. Fenster, a 33-year-old male from Quincy, IL, was arrested in Ralls County for driving while intoxicated and window tint violations. Fenster was released on a summons.

Gaspar Gamirez Jacinto, a 29-year-old male from Omaha, NE, was charged with operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license in Linn County and was subsequently released.

Patricia R. Foster, a 61-year-old female from Milan, MO, faced charges in Sullivan County for driving while intoxicated and having no insurance. Foster was released from the Sullivan County Jail.

Tyrone Henley, a 40-year-old male from Louisiana, MO, was apprehended in Ralls County on multiple charges including felony unlawful possession of a firearm, felony resisting/interference with arrest, felony tampering with physical evidence, felony receiving stolen property, speeding, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway, operating a vehicle without a valid license, and not wearing a seat belt. Henley was held at the Marion County Jail on a 24-hour hold.

Gene E. Foerster, a 49-year-old male from Lancaster, MO, was arrested twice on February 11, 2024, in Adair County for DWI. Foerster was released after each arrest.

Jeremiah A. Castillo, a 26-year-old male from Kirksville, MO, was charged in Adair County with DWI and failure to stop for a flashing red traffic signal. Castillo was processed roadside and released.

Michel D. Dickson, a 34-year-old male from Shelbyville, TN, faced a DWI charge in Adair County and was processed roadside before being released.

