Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 18 arrests in north Missouri between Jan. 18 and Jan. 22, 2024

Share To Your Social Network

In a recent sweep across North Missouri, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 18 arrests for various offenses ranging from driving while intoxicated (DWI) to possession of controlled substances and failure to appear on outstanding warrants. The arrests carried out between January 18 and January 22, 2024, highlight the ongoing efforts of law enforcement to address crime in the region.

Niki R. Hancock was arrested in Gentry County on January 18, 2024, at 12:11 AM. Hancock, a 42-year-old female from King City, Missouri, was charged with misdemeanor DWI – 1st offense. She was held at DDRJ under a 12-hour hold.

In Buchanan County, Pamela L. Hardy, a 57-year-old female from St. Joseph, Missouri, was arrested on January 18, 2024, at 1:14 PM. Hardy faced charges including possession of a controlled substance–felony, DWI-Drugs–misdemeanor, and failure to register a motor vehicle. She was detained at the Law Enforcement Center under a 24-hour hold.

Alauna D. Hawkins, a 24-year-old female from Saint Joseph, Missouri, was also arrested in Buchanan County on January 19, 2024, at 10:46 PM. Hawkins was charged with driving while intoxicated drugs with persons less than 17 years of age in the vehicle – Class A misdemeanor and exceeded the posted speed limit. She was held at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center under a 24-hour hold.

Clynton H. Evans, a 22-year-old male from Gower, Missouri, was arrested in Clinton County on January 20, 2024, at 6:11 AM. Evans was charged with DWI – a misdemeanor and had a warrant for failure to appear – failure to register a motor vehicle – misdemeanor from Platte County Sheriff’s Department. He was held at the Clinton County Jail and the arrest was bondable.

In Caldwell County, Becker W. Allsup, a 19-year-old male from Kidder, Missouri, was arrested on January 20, 2024, at 6:56 AM. Allsup was charged with DWI – misdemeanor and was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center under a 24-hour hold.

Lazaro O. Garcia Chavez, a 34-year-old male from Saint Joseph, Missouri, was arrested in Buchanan County on January 20, 2024, at 9:41 AM. He had a warrant for failure to appear on a dog/cat at large – local/city ordinance from the Saint Joseph Police Department. Garcia Chavez was held at the Buchanan County Jail, and the arrest was bondable.

Demarcus L. Bushrod, a 34-year-old male from Saint Joseph, Missouri, was arrested in Buchanan County on January 20, 2024, at 11:20 AM. He had a warrant for failure to appear on disorderly conduct – local/city ordinance from Saint Joseph Police Department. Bushrod was held at the Buchanan County Jail, and the arrest was bondable.

In Holt County, Tiara L. Cook, a 34-year-old female from Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested on January 20, 2024, at 10:48 PM. Cook faced multiple charges including failing to yield to an emergency vehicle sounding siren and displaying red/blue lights, failing to display valid plates on the vehicle/trailer, exceeding the posted speed limit by 26 miles or more (101/70), operating a motor vehicle on the highway without a valid license – 3rd or subsequent offense, and felony endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk – 1st degree – 1st offense – no sexual conduct x5. She was held at the Holt County Sheriff’s Department under a 24-hour hold.

Robert W. Becker, a 21-year-old male from Lawson, Missouri, was arrested in Clinton County on January 21, 2024, at 7:24 AM. Becker was charged with DWI prior offender misdemeanor and was held at the Clinton County Jail under a 12-hour hold.

In DeKalb County, Kent L. Saxton, a 46-year-old male from King City, Missouri, was arrested on January 22, 2024, at 12:41 AM. Saxton was charged with DWI – a misdemeanor – alcohol, DWI resulting in a crash, and failure to maintain financial responsibility. He was held at the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail under a 12-hour hold.

Tionja M. Johnson, a 22-year-old female from Kirksville, Missouri, was arrested in Adair County on January 19, 2024, at 9:40 PM. Johnson was charged with felony – a fugitive from out-of-state – Iowa and was held at the Adair County Jail, bondable.

Cassandra D. Rhodes, a 30-year-old female from Atlanta, Missouri, was arrested in Adair County on January 20, 2024, at 1:47 AM. Rhodes was charged with DWI 1st offense and was processed roadside and released.

In Lewis County, Johnathan R. Thigpin, a 34-year-old male from Newark, Missouri, was arrested on January 20, 2024, at 2:09 PM. Thigpin had Marion County warrants for failure to appear on original charges of violation of a protection order, domestic assault, and interference with a custody order. He was held at the Lewis County Jail, bondable.

Joseph A. Glasson, a 47-year-old male from Moberly, Missouri, was arrested in Randolph County on January 20, 2024, at 3:28 PM. Glasson was charged with DWI – 1st and was released by the Moberly Police Department.

Nicholas A. Caviness, a 38-year-old male from Blue Springs, Missouri, was arrested in Sullivan County on January 20, 2024, at 7:46 PM. Caviness was charged with driving while intoxicated and speeding. He was released on citation.

Chance P. Shannon, a 29-year-old male from Monticello, Missouri, was arrested in Lewis County on January 20, 2024, at 10:36 PM. Shannon faced charges including DWI prior, assault 3rd special victim, DWI with a person less than 17 years of age in the vehicle, and resisting arrest for a felon-felony. He was held at the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department under a 24-hour hold.

In Adair County, Thomas L. Miller, a 38-year-old male from Downing, Missouri, was arrested on January 21, 2024, at 12:42 AM. Miller faced charges including felony Adair County warrant 2- counts possession of a controlled substance, felony Randolph County warrant probation violation, failure to register a motor vehicle, no seat belt, and no insurance. He was held at the Adair County Jail with no bond.

Michael E. Ohaver, a 37-year-old male from La Plata, Missouri, was arrested in Macon County on January 21, 2024, at 2:08 AM. Ohaver was charged with DWI 1st offense and was held at the Adair County Jail before being released.

Related