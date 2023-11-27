Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 16 arrests in north Missouri counties between November 23 and November 26, 2023

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has reported a total of 16 arrests in various North Missouri counties between November 23 and November 26, 2023. The arrests, covering a range of offenses including driving while intoxicated (DWI), outstanding warrants, and drug-related charges, reflect an active law enforcement period in the region.

On November 23, at 1:11 AM in Clinton County, Rebekkah K. Bell, a 27-year-old female from Raleigh, NC, was arrested for misdemeanor DWI. She was held at the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office under a 24-hour hold.

In DeKalb County, on November 24 at 6:00 AM, Andreti G. Brant, a 22-year-old male from Cameron, MO, faced a felony warrant for failing to appear on a weapon offense from Buchanan County. He was detained at the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail and his release was bondable.

Later that day, at 4:25 PM in Daviess County, Bryan S. Willsey, a 37-year-old male from Holt, MO, was apprehended for multiple charges including a misdemeanor warrant for failing to appear for failing to display plates on a motor vehicle from Clinton County, speeding, and driving while suspended. He was held at the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department and was eligible for bond.

Two arrests occurred on November 24 at 8:50 PM in Buchanan County. Jaiquay Z. St John, a 27-year-old male from Independence, MO, was taken into custody for several misdemeanors including failure to appear for non-support from Platte County, failure to appear (x2) from Clay County, speeding, and driving without a valid license. He was held at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center and his release was bondable.

Similarly, Karissa A. Pritchett, a 37-year-old female from St. Joseph, MO, was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant for failing to appear for operating a vehicle without insurance. She was also held at the Law Enforcement Center with bondable release conditions.

Matthew P. Bartulica, a 45-year-old male from Saint Joseph, MO, was arrested on November 24 at 11:26 PM in Buchanan County for speeding and misdemeanor DWI. He was detained at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center under a 24-hour hold.

In Daviess County, on November 25 at 8:46 PM, Terry A. Koethe, a 61-year-old male from Algona, IA, faced charges of felony DWI causing physical injury and careless and imprudent driving involving a motor vehicle crash. He was held at the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail under a 24-hour hold.

Kevin D. Cecil, a 39-year-old male from Gallatin, MO, was arrested in Harrison County on November 25 at 10:15 PM. He was charged with failing to place a vehicle not in motion as near the right-hand side of the highway as practicable and misdemeanor DWI. He was held at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center under a 12-hour hold.

On November 26, Timothy C. Cline, a 31-year-old male from St. Joseph, MO, faced multiple charges including exceeding the posted speed limit, failure to maintain financial responsibility, not wearing a seat belt, driving while suspended (2nd offense), and DWI with a person less than 17 in the vehicle. He was held at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center under a 24-hour hold.

Also on November 26, Jonathan T. Seifert, a 34-year-old male from Polo, MO, was arrested in Daviess County at 3:48 PM. He was charged with failing to appear for a non-moving traffic violation (Ray County warrant) and was held at the Daviess / DeKalb Regional Jail with bondable release conditions.

In Monroe County, Daryn S. Buckman, a 47-year-old male from Paris, MO, was arrested on November 23 at 1:15 AM for DWI, failing to maintain the right half of the roadway, and not wearing a seat belt. He was held at the Monroe County Jail and has since been released.

James O. Allen, a 54-year-old male from Atlanta, MO, was arrested in Macon County on November 24 at 5:15 PM for driving while intoxicated and failing to maintain the right half of the roadway. He was detained at the Macon County Jail and has been released.

In the same county, on November 26 at 1:30 AM, James E. Marcus, a 45-year-old male from Macon, MO, was taken into custody for unlawful use of a weapon, assault in the fourth degree, and two counts of peace disturbance. He was held at the Macon County Jail under a 24-hour hold.

Nicholas G. Fotenos, a 23-year-old male from Marceline, MO, was arrested in Linn County on November 26 at 3:31 AM for driving while intoxicated. He was released from the Brookfield Police Department.

Also on November 26, Jared D. Bentley, a 27-year-old male from Clarence, MO, faced charges in Macon County at 12:55 PM for DWI – drugs, careless and imprudent driving, and not wearing a seatbelt. He was held at Macon County and has been released.

Lastly, in Adair County, Sarah E. Dowell, a 33-year-old female from Green Castle, MO, was arrested at 3:56 PM on November 26 for possession of drug paraphernalia. She was held at the Adair County Jail and has since been released.