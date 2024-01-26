Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 16 arrests in north Missouri between Jan. 22 and Jan. 25, 2024

Share To Your Social Network

In a recent operation spanning from January 22 to January 25, 2024, the Missouri State Highway Patrol made a total of 16 arrests across north Missouri. These arrests, solely conducted by the Highway Patrol, encompassed a range of charges from driving while intoxicated (DWI) to failure to appear (FTA) in court, and more.

Molly F. Shelton, a 26-year-old female from Joplin, MO, faced charges on January 22 for having a misdemeanor warrant for failing to register a dog or cat and for not wearing a seatbelt. She was held at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center and her release was bondable.

On the same day, Allan W. Zirkle, a 30-year-old male from Kansas City, KS, was arrested for having a misdemeanor warrant from Platte County for a non-moving traffic violation. He was taken to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center with an option for bond.

That evening, Harold J. Cannon, a 25-year-old male from Helena, MO, was arrested in Andrew County for DWI involving alcohol. He was placed in the Andrew County Jail under a 12-hour hold.

Kevin M. Derr, a 33-year-old male from Saint Joseph, MO, was apprehended on January 24 for multiple offenses including a St. Joseph PD warrant for FTA on a driving while revoked/suspended charge, exceeding the speed limit, failure to display valid registration, misdemeanor DWI drugs, and operating a vehicle without a valid license for the third time. He was held at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center for 24 hours.

On the same day, Clint J. Fitzwater, 35, also from Saint Joseph, MO, was arrested for an Atchison County misdemeanor warrant for FTA related to gross weight exceeded and for failing to register a motor vehicle. He was detained at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center, with his release being bondable.

Trenton A. McElvain, 23, from Cameron, MO, faced charges of misdemeanor DWI, careless and imprudent driving resulting in an accident, having no insurance, and not wearing a seatbelt. He was released for medical treatment.

Scott L. Sexton, a 51-year-old male from Saint Joseph, MO, was arrested for misdemeanor DWI and held at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center under a 24-hour hold.

Carlton E. Lowe, 29, from Omaha, NE, faced charges on January 25 for speeding and failing to appear for a speeding charge in Newton County. He was held bondable at the Law Enforcement Center.

Justin E. Minks, a 48-year-old male from Paris, MO, was arrested in Monroe County for DWI – first offense and later released.

Cesario Esteban Pedro, 62, from Shelbina, MO, was charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident with property damage exceeding $1,000 and having no valid operator’s license. He was released from Monroe County.

David C. Walker, 40, from Laclede, MO, was arrested for failing to register as a sex offender and was released on summons from Linn County.

Robert R. Barr, a 52-year-old male from Kahoka, MO, faced felony charges for DWI as a persistent offender, careless and imprudent driving resulting in a crash, and having no insurance. He was held at the Clark County Jail for 24 hours.

Lonnie L. Simpson, 55, from Milan, MO, was charged with felony DWI and released from Sullivan County.

Bonnie G. Kieffer, a 69-year-old female from Glasgow, MO, was arrested for DWI involving drugs and released in Monroe County.

Teresa A. Hayes, a 56-year-old female from Macon, MO, and Steven D. Hayes, 67, also from Macon, MO, were both arrested on January 25 for DWI involving drugs. They were held at the Randolph County Jail under a 12-hour hold.

