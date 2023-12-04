Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 16 arrests in north Missouri between Dec. 1 and Dec. 3, 2023

Between December 1 and December 3, 2023, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a series of sexteen arrests in various North Missouri counties. The reasons for these arrests included misdemeanors such as driving while intoxicated, failure to appear for traffic violations, and felonies like possession of stolen property, fraud, and possession of controlled substances.

Nicole R. Powers, a 33-year-old from Maryville, MO, was apprehended on December 1 at 9:27 PM in Nodaway County. Powers was detained for a misdemeanor Nodaway County warrant related to a failure to appear for a moving traffic violation. Powers is currently held in the Nodaway County Jail and is eligible for bond.

In Buchanan County, Donald J. Burnett, 44, of Saint Joseph, MO, was arrested at 11:48 PM on the same day. Burnett faced a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated and was taken to the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center under a 24-hour hold.

Shortly after midnight on December 2, Michael W. McClellan, 55, also from Saint Joseph, MO, was arrested in Buchanan County. McClellan was charged with felony failure to appear warrants from Gentry County Sheriff’s Department on original charges of possession of stolen property and fraud-insufficient funds checks. Additionally, he faced a misdemeanor warrant for driving under the influence of liquor from Buchanan County. McClellan is held at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center without bond.

Brandon N. Juarez, a 46-year-old male from Agency, MO, was detained at 1:12 AM on December 2 in Buchanan County. Juarez was charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and failing to drive on the right half of the roadway. He was placed in the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center on a 24-hour hold.

Richard D. Munson, 59, from Stewartsville, MO, faced similar charges as Juarez when arrested at 2:54 AM on December 2 in Buchanan County. Munson was also held at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center under a 24-hour hold.

Kelon A. Stallings, a 38-year-old from Kansas City, MO, was arrested at 3:15 AM on December 2 in Buchanan County for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and held at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center under a 24-hour hold.

Kevin R. Brown, 62, from Elwood, KS, was detained at 11:39 PM on December 2 in Buchanan County. He faced a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated and was held at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center under a 24-hour hold.

Terrenda L. Ledford, a 42-year-old female from Kansas City, MO, was arrested at 1:37 AM on December 3 in Buchanan County. Ledford was charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and failing to drive on the right half of the roadway, and was held at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center under a 24-hour hold.

Elizabeth A. James, a 31-year-old female from Saint Joseph, MO, was arrested at 2:33 AM on December 3 in Buchanan County for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated. James was held at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center under a 24-hour hold.

Carlos Ramos-Ramos, 42, from Saint Joseph, MO, was arrested at 3:09 AM on December 3 in Andrew County. He faced charges of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and failing to drive on the right half of the roadway, and was held at the Andrew County Sheriff’s Department under a 12-hour hold.

Ashton P. Morrow, a 23-year-old female from Lenexa, KS, was detained at 3:34 AM on December 3 in Andrew County for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated. Morrow was held at the Andrew County Sheriff’s Department under a 12-hour hold.

Langh S. Lam, 34, from St. Joseph, MO, was arrested at 3:44 PM on December 3 in Daviess County. Lam faced charges of driving while intoxicated, exceeding the posted speed limit, and careless and imprudent driving. He was held at the Daviess/DeKalb Regional Jail under a 12-hour hold.

Richard A. Meek, 62, from Logan, OH, was arrested at 5:06 PM on December 3 in Clinton County for felony possession of a controlled substance. Meek was held at the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office under a 24-hour hold.

In Lewis County, Eden Rivera-Ulloa, a 40-year-old male from St. Louis, MO, was arrested at 10:28 PM on December 1. He was charged with driving while intoxicated and having no valid driver’s license. Rivera-Ulloa was later released from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department.

Jason A. Hardin, a 40-year-old male from Kirksville, MO, was detained at 12:21 AM on December 2 in Adair County. Hardin faced charges including felony delivery of a controlled substance, felony tampering with evidence, and not wearing a seatbelt. He was later released from the Adair County Sheriff’s Department.

Lastly, Elizabeth M. Grennon, a 48-year-old female from Huntsville, MO, was arrested at 2:14 AM on December 3 in Randolph County. Grennon was charged with driving while intoxicated and was later released from the Moberly Police Department.