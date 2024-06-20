Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 15 arrests in north Missouri from June 16-19, 2024

Share To Your Social Network

The Missouri State Highway Patrol recently released a report detailing the number of arrests made in north Missouri between June 16, 2024, and June 19, 2024. The report indicates that a total of 15 individuals were arrested during this period. Some of the reasons for these arrests include driving while intoxicated, possession of controlled substances, and felony kidnapping.

Harold L. Neff, 24, of Bethany, Missouri, was arrested on June 17, 2024, at 7:51 a.m. in Buchanan County. Neff was charged with driving while intoxicated (drugs), speeding, and not wearing a seat belt. He is currently held at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center on a 24-hour hold.

Aaron D. Warren, 38, of St. Joseph, Missouri, was arrested on June 17, 2024, at 2:29 p.m. in Buchanan County. Warren faced multiple charges, including no valid license, not wearing a seat belt, speeding, and a misdemeanor warrant from Platte County for failure to appear on a trespassing charge. He is held at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center and is bondable.

Tara L. Cooper, 39, of St. Joseph, Missouri, was arrested on June 18, 2024, at 4:20 p.m. in Buchanan County. Cooper was detained on a felony warrant from Buchanan County for possession of a controlled substance. She is held at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center and is bondable.

Shyann K. Tallen, 34, of New Hampton, Missouri, was arrested on June 19, 2024, at 8:59 p.m. in Harrison County. Tallen was charged with driving while intoxicated with a person under 17 in the vehicle, following too closely, and exceeding the posted speed limit by 10 mph. She is held at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center on a 12-hour hold.

Justin N. Parks, 33, of Milan, Missouri, was arrested on June 16, 2024, at 5:36 p.m. in Sullivan County. Parks was charged with careless and imprudent driving involving an accident, driving while intoxicated (alcohol), and driving while intoxicated resulting in serious injury. He was released to Northeast Regional Medical Center.

Maddlynalain V. Buchanan, 26, of Portland, Oregon, was arrested on June 16, 2024, at 9:15 p.m. in Linn County. Buchanan faced charges of driving while suspended and speeding. She was released to the Brookfield Police Department.

Daniel E. Ruiz Lopez, 19, of Mexico, was arrested on June 17, 2024, at 2:27 a.m. in Macon County. Ruiz Lopez was charged with felony kidnapping and is held at the Macon County Jail on a 24-hour hold. He was later charged with He was later held without bond after additional charges were filed.

Noe N. Guzman Hernandez, 24, of Mexico, was arrested on June 17, 2024, at 2:27 a.m. in Macon County. Guzman Hernandez was also charged with felony kidnapping and is held at the Macon County Jail on a 24-hour hold. He was later held without bond after additional charges were filed.

Carlos O. Funez, 56, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, was arrested on June 17, 2024, at 2:27 a.m. in Macon County. Funez faced charges of felony kidnapping and was held at the Macon County Jail on a 24-hour hold. He was later held without bond after additional charges were filed.

Arturo A. Eustaquio, 41, of Mexico, was arrested on June 17, 2024, at 2:27 a.m. in Macon County. Eustaquio was charged with felony kidnapping and is held at the Macon County Jail on a 24-hour hold. He was later held without bond after additional charges were filed.

Marlon P. Aguilar, 44, of Mexico, was arrested on June 17, 2024, at 2:27 a.m. in Macon County. Aguilar faced charges of felony kidnapping and is held at the Macon County Jail on a 24-hour hold. He was later held without bond after additional charges were filed.

Tyler A. Carter, 35, of Kansas City, Kansas, was arrested on June 17, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. in Linn County. Carter was detained on a felony warrant from Oklahoma for DUI, two felony warrants from Kansas for DUI, speeding, and no driver’s license. He is held at the Macon County Jail on a 24-hour hold.

Salvadore Zelaya Pacheco, 42, of Kirksville, Missouri, was arrested on June 17, 2024, at 8:19 p.m. in Adair County. Zelaya Pacheco was charged with driving while intoxicated and was released to the Adair County Jail.

Bradley J. Luetjen, 46, of Ionia, Missouri, was arrested on June 18, 2024, at 5:52 p.m. in Linn County. Luetjen faced charges of a felony warrant from Henry County for failure to appear on a family offense and a traffic offense. He is held at the Macon County Sheriff’s Office and is bondable.

Michael M. Noland, 47, of Monroe City, Missouri, was arrested on June 18, 2024, at 6:54 p.m. in Marion County. Noland was charged with felony driving while intoxicated, with no insurance, and failing to drive on the right half of the roadway. He was released.

Related