Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 14 arrests in north Missouri between September 19 and September 23, 2023

Between September 19 and September 23, 2023, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 14 arrests across various counties in North Missouri. The arrests were made for a range of reasons including driving while intoxicated, speeding, failure to maintain lane and possession of drugs.

Below is a detailed list of the individuals arrested, grouped by county, along with additional information about each arrest.

Andrew County

Jordan M Laughlin (24, Male, St. Joseph, MO) Arrested on September 23, 2023 Charges: Warrant – Failure to Appear – Plates Required – Local Ordinance – Saint Joseph Police Department, Excessive Speed, No Seatbelt Held at: Buchanan County Jail Release Info: Bondable



Buchanan County

Jeffery L Cockriel (52, Male, St. Joseph, MO) Arrested on September 20, 2023 Charges: Driving While Intoxicated – Drugs, Speeding Held at: Buchanan County LEC Release Info: 24 Hour Hold

Billy B Hafley (44, Male, Faucett, MO) Arrested on September 20, 2023 Charges: Fail to Maintain Lane, Driving While Intoxicated with a Person Less than 17 in the Vehicle Held at: Buchanan County LEC Release Info: 24 Hour Hold



Clinton County

Justin J Holt (50, Male, Excelsior Springs, MO) Arrested on September 20, 2023 Charges: Driving While Intoxicated-Chronic Offender-Felony, C&I Driving Involving an Accident, No Seat Belt Held at: Clinton County Sheriff’s Department Release Info: 24 Hour Hold



Daviess County

Curtis L Ross (25, Male, Burton, MI) Arrested on September 19, 2023 Charges: Misdemeanor Warrant-Speeding-Daviess County, Speeding Held at: Daviess-Dekalb Regional Jail Release Info: Bondable



Holt County

Haidyn L McCush (21, Male, Forest City, MO) Arrested on September 21, 2023 Charges: Felony Resisting Arrest Held at: Holt County Sheriff’s Office Release Info: 24 Hour Hold



Nodaway County

Weston R. Carter (24, Male, Maryville, MO) Arrested on September 22, 2023 Charges: Driving While Suspended, No Insurance Held at: Nodaway County Jail Release Info: Released



Sullivan County

Kyle S Pitman (28, Male, Moberly, MO) Arrested on September 19, 2023 Charges: Speeding, Driving While Intoxicated – Alcohol Held at: Sullivan County Jail Release Info: Released

Richard C Simonsen (35, Male, Milan, MO) Arrested on September 20, 2023 Charges: Operate Motor Vehicle without a Valid Motorcycle Endorsement, Operate Motor Vehicle without Maintaining Financial Responsibility, Sullivan County Warrants for Property Damage, Assault, and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility Held at: Sullivan County Jail Release Info: Bondable



Adair County

Derek L Ayers (35, Male, Milan, MO) Arrested on September 22, 2023 Charges: Felony Adair County Warrant for Stolen Vehicle and Property Damage, Felony Macon County Warrant for Burglary Held at: Adair County Jail Release Info: No Bond

Gerard J Grewe (19, Male, Saint Louis, MO) Arrested on September 23, 2023 Charges: Driving While Intoxicated, Minor Visibly Intoxicated Held at: Adair County Sheriff’s Office Release Info: Released



Lewis County

Matthew T Fletcher (33, Male, Lewistown, MO) Arrested on September 19, 2023 Charges: Driving While Intoxicated – Alcohol, Failure to Register Motor Vehicle Held at: Lewis County Jail Release Info: Released



Linn County

Tony A Romero (36, Male, Chicago, IL) Arrested on September 23, 2023 Charges: Driving While Intoxicated – Drugs, Speeding, Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign Held at: Brookfield Police Department Release Info: Released



Ralls County

Michael D McConnell (41, Male, New London, MO) Arrested on September 21, 2023 Charges: DWI -Prior Offender Held at: Ralls County Release Info: Released



