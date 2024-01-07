Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 14 arrests in north Missouri between Jan 3 and Jan 6, 2024

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has been active in North Missouri between January 3 and January 6, 2024, resulting in fourteen arrests. These arrests, detailed in a recent report, cover a range of offenses including driving while intoxicated, traffic violations, and other misdemeanors and felonies.

Multiple Offenses Lead to Arrest of Steven L. Foster In Clinton County, Steven L. Foster, a 53-year-old male from St Joseph, MO, was arrested for multiple misdemeanors, including failure to appear (FTA) for driving while revoked or suspended, no financial responsibility, and displaying or possessing plates of another. Additionally, he faced charges for failing to register a motor vehicle and was identified as a fugitive from out of state. He is currently held at the Clinton County Jail and is bondable.

Michael T. Sater Detained for Traffic Violation Warrants on January 3, in the same county, Michael T. Sater, 41, from Des Moines, IA, was apprehended for an FTA on a moving traffic violation (Harrison County warrant) and for exceeding the posted speed limit. He is being held at the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and his release is bondable.

Carma R. Oliver Arrested for Traffic Offense On January 4, Carma R. Oliver, a 23-year-old female from St. Joseph, MO, was taken into custody in Andrew County for a warrant related to a failure to appear for a traffic offense, issued by the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department. She is currently at the Buchanan County Jail with bondable release terms.

Eric M. Gilliam Faces DWI Charges in Harrison County Eric M. Gilliam, a 26-year-old male from Marion, IA, was arrested on January 4 in Harrison County for a misdemeanor DWI. He is under a 12-hour hold at the Harrison County Jail.

Stephen M. Arocha’s Multiple Traffic Violations Also on January 4, in Buchanan County, Stephen M. Arocha, 33, from Saint Joseph, MO, faced charges for failure to appear for moving and non-moving traffic violations, along with misdemeanors like no muffler, window tint, and failure to register. He is being held at the Buchanan County Jail and is bondable.

Kenneth E. Werner Detained for Resisting Arrest and Other Charges Kenneth E. Werner, a 43-year-old male from Kansas City, MO, was arrested in Daviess County on January 5. His charges include resisting arrest by fleeing, tampering with a motor vehicle in the first degree, and felony with no valid license. He was held at the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.

Trevor L. Wolf Apprehended for Leaving Scene of a Crash On January 6, in Dekalb County, Trevor L. Wolf, an 18-year-old male from Cameron, MO, was arrested for leaving the scene of a crash, a felony. He is held at the Daviess-Dekalb Regional Jail with a 24-hour hold.

Brett N. Barber’s Speeding and DWI Arrest Later that day, in Holt County, Brett N. Barber, a 38-year-old male from Westboro, MO, was detained for exceeding the posted speed limit by 20-25 mph and for driving while intoxicated. He is under a 12-hour hold at the Holt County Sheriff’s Office.

Billy R. Fowler Released After DWI Arrest In Ralls County, on January 4, Billy R. Fowler, a 50-year-old male from Lemay, MO, was arrested for felony driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. He has since been released from the Ralls County Jail.

Cameron L. Harrison Charged with DWI On January 5, in Scotland County, Cameron L. Harrison, a 29-year-old male from Memphis, MO, was processed and released after being charged with driving while intoxicated – alcohol.

Larry A. Wilson’s Persistent DWI Offense Larry A. Wilson, a 58-year-old male from Clark, MO, was arrested in Randolph County on January 6 for felony driving while intoxicated as a persistent offender. He was released from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Luke H. Luetkemeyer, a Fugitive from Out of State On the same day, in Ralls County, Luke H. Luetkemeyer, 28, from St Louis, MO, was arrested for being a felony fugitive from out of state. He is currently held at the Marion County Jail with no bond.

Dylan C. Whobrey Arrested for DWI in Chariton County Dylan C. Whobrey, a 22-year-old male from Salisbury, MO, was arrested on January 6 in Chariton County for DWI. He has been released from the Chariton County Sheriff’s Department.

Jeremy J. Santee’s Warrant Arrest in Clay County In Clay County, on January 4, Jeremy J. Santee, 41, from Gallatin, MO, was taken into custody for a Jackson County warrant. He was held at the Clay County Jail and is bondable.