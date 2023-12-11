Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 14 arrests in north Missouri between Dec. 7 and Dec. 10, 2023

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has reported fourteen arrests across various counties in North Missouri from December 7 to December 10, 2023. The arrests were mainly for driving while intoxicated (DWI), failure to appear in court, speeding, and driving without a valid license.

Cole M. Hinton, a 25-year-old male from St. Joseph, Missouri, was arrested at 1:45 AM on December 7, 2023, in Buchanan County. Hinton was charged with a misdemeanor DWI and was held at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center on a 24-hour hold.

In Atchison County, Richard C. Reuben, a 65-year-old male from Saint Louis, Missouri, faced arrest at 9:16 AM on the same day. Reuben was charged with failure to appear for failing to register a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, issued by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department, and for speeding. He was held at the Atchison County Jail and his release was bondable.

Later that day, at 9:00 PM in Buchanan County, Brent M. Shepherd, a 41-year-old male from St. Joseph, Missouri, was taken into custody. Shepherd was charged with DWI – alcohol and driving while revoked. He was held at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center on a 24-hour hold.

On December 8, 2023, at 1:04 AM, Carter H. Sansoe, a 30-year-old male from St. Joseph, Missouri, was arrested in Buchanan County for a misdemeanor DWI. He was held at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center for 24 hours.

Curtis E. Wampler, a 64-year-old male from Savannah, Missouri, was arrested at 9:42 PM on December 8, 2023, in Andrew County. Wampler was charged with DWI – felony persistent offender and speeding. He was held at the Andrew County Sheriff’s Department on a 12-hour hold.

In Buchanan County, Wyatt C. Ashpaugh, a 22-year-old male from De Kalb, Missouri, faced arrest at 12:35 AM on December 9, 2023, for a misdemeanor DWI. He was held at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center on a 24-hour hold.

Josiah T. Brown, a 23-year-old male from Ridgeway, Missouri, was arrested at 8:44 PM on December 9, 2023, in Harrison County. Brown was charged with misdemeanor DWI, failure to signal, and not wearing a seatbelt. He was held at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center on a 12-hour hold.

In Livingston County, Noah R. Bradley, a 21-year-old male from Utica, Missouri, was arrested at 11:57 PM on December 9, 2023, for DWI – drug intoxication. He was processed at the Chillicothe Police Department and later released.

Antonio H. Kelly, a 29-year-old male from St. Joseph, Missouri, was arrested at 1:29 AM on December 10, 2023, in Buchanan County. Kelly faced charges for failing to drive on the right half of the roadway and a misdemeanor DWI. He was held at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center on a 24-hour hold.

At 2:33 AM on December 10, 2023, in Andrew County, Austin M. Hardy, a 29-year-old male from Savannah, Missouri, was arrested for a misdemeanor DWI and failing to drive on the right half of the roadway. He was processed and released by the SO Andrew County.

Jose L. Salazar Tellez, a 36-year-old male from Birmingham, Alabama, faced arrest at 8:42 AM on December 10, 2023, in Clinton County. He was charged with misdemeanor DWI, operating a motor vehicle on a highway without a valid license, exceeding the posted speed limit by 26 mph or more, and failing to drive on the right half of the roadway when it was of sufficient width. He was held at the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department on a 12-hour hold.

In Shelby County, Joseph T. Vancardo, a 33-year-old male from Chesterfield, Missouri, was arrested at 7:57 PM on December 7, 2023. Vancardo was wanted on a Saint Charles County warrant for assault and was also charged with speeding. He was held at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and his release was bondable.

Sheri L. Scott, a 49-year-old female from Williamstown, Missouri, was arrested at 12:44 AM on December 9, 2023, in Lewis County. She was charged with DWI and not wearing a seatbelt. Scott was processed roadside and later released.

Lastly, Kendra L. Poppe, a 36-year-old female from Ewing, Missouri, was taken into custody at 10:33 PM on December 9, 2023, in Lewis County. She was charged with driving while intoxicated and not wearing a seatbelt. Poppe was also processed roadside and released.