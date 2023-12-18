Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 14 arrests in north Missouri between Dec. 15 and Dec. 17, 2023

Between December 15 and December 17, 2023, the Missouri State Highway Patrol made 14 arrests in various North Missouri counties. The arrests included a range of charges, illustrating the diverse nature of law enforcement activities in the region.

Jerry D. Moore, a 58-year-old male from Burbank, Oklahoma, was arrested on December 15 at 4:59 PM in Harrison County. Moore faced multiple charges, including operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license, exceeding weight on a tandem axle, and operating a vehicle with vision-reducing material. He was held at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center and was eligible for bond.

In the early hours of December 16, at 1:05 AM, Shae L. Juarez, a 20-year-old female from Eagleville, Missouri, was arrested in Dekalb County. Juarez was charged with driving while intoxicated and driving without a valid driver’s license. She was detained at the Daviess-Dekalb Regional Jail under a 12-hour hold.

Shortly thereafter, at 1:25 AM, Hannah M. Stewart, a 21-year-old female from Bethany, Missouri, was taken into custody in Dekalb County. Stewart’s arrest was due to a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on a speeding charge from Southern Harrison County. She was held at the Cameron Police Department and was bondable.

Justin M. Scott, a 36-year-old male from Mound City, Missouri, was arrested on December 16 at 11:05 AM in Holt County. Scott faced a warrant for a probation violation, a felony charge from the Atchison County Sheriff’s Department. He was held at the Atchison County Jail and was eligible for bond.

Later on December 16, at 7:35 PM, Mitchell T. Mueller, a 28-year-old male from Oregon, Missouri, was arrested in Andrew County. Mueller was charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, exceeding the posted speed limit, and failing to drive on the right half of the roadway. He was detained at the Andrew County Sheriff’s Department under a 12-hour hold.

On December 15, at 4:30 PM, Margaret V. Hansberger, a 47-year-old female from Richland Hills, Texas, was arrested in Adair County. Hansberger faced charges of driving while intoxicated and was released from the Adair County Sheriff’s Office.

Alan A. Lay, a 54-year-old male from Moberly, Missouri, was arrested on December 15 at 9:45 PM in Randolph County. Lay was charged with felony driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked. He was held at the Randolph County Jail and was eligible for bond.

In Marion County, Colt L. Ridenour, a 28-year-old male from Hannibal, Missouri, was arrested on December 15 at 11:00 PM. Ridenour was charged with driving while intoxicated and was released from Marion County custody.

Neil A. McMakin, a 40-year-old male from Hannibal, Missouri, was arrested in Marion County on December 16 at 12:18 AM. McMakin faced charges of driving while intoxicated and was released from the Hannibal Police Department.

Andrea R. Owens, a 50-year-old female from Queen City, Missouri, was arrested on December 16 at 1:25 AM in Schuyler County. Owens was charged with driving while intoxicated, failing to signal, and having no insurance. She was released from Schuyler County custody.

In Adair County, Damon E. Meinhardt, a 40-year-old male from Kirksville, Missouri, was arrested on December 16 at 8:25 AM. Meinhardt faced charges of driving while intoxicated, failure to register a motor vehicle, and having no insurance. He was released from custody.

Travis L. King, a 37-year-old male from Winigan, Missouri, was arrested in Adair County on December 17 at 2:55 AM. King was charged with driving while intoxicated and was processed roadside before being released.

Jeremy Conrad, a 26-year-old male from Hannibal, Missouri, was arrested in Ralls County on December 17 at 3:52 AM. Conrad faced charges of felony driving while intoxicated as a persistent offender, felony driving while revoked, and misdemeanor failure to yield. He was held at the Marion County Jail under a 24-hour hold.

Finally, Lucas D. Rhoads, a 23-year-old male from Macon, Missouri, was arrested in Schuyler County on December 17 at 10:00 AM. Rhoads was charged with felony unlawful possession of a weapon and was held at the Adair County Jail under a 24-hour hold.