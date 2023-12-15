Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 14 arrests in north Missouri between Dec. 11 and Dec. 14, 2023

In a recent series of operations, the Missouri State Highway Patrol has made fourteen arrests in North Missouri. This detailed report covers individuals apprehended for various charges between December 11 and December 14, 2023. Each case is unique, with charges ranging from driving infractions to more serious offenses.

Rosemary Sharp, a 76-year-old female from Mount Ayr, IA, faced multiple charges on December 11 at 1:13 PM in Worth County. Sharp was arrested for careless and imprudent driving involving a crash, failure to obey a traffic control device, and DWI – drugs. She was held at Mosaic-Albany and later released.

In Clinton County on December 12 at 12:40 PM, Kasey S. Atwell, a 29-year-old male from Independence, MO, was apprehended for a Caldwell County misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear (FTA) on a driving while revoked or suspended charge. Atwell was taken to Caldwell County and is eligible for bond.

On the same day, at 1:31 PM, also in Clinton County, Jody L. Norton, a 45-year-old female from Cameron, MO, was charged with multiple felonies, including DWI, possession of a controlled substance, property damage, and assault on a law enforcement officer. Norton was held at Clinton County on a 24-hour hold.

Amanda D. Howard, a 36-year-old female from Worth, MO, was arrested on December 12 at 4:47 PM in Worth County. Her charges included driving while suspended or revoked – 2nd offense, no seat belt, and failing to secure a child under 16 years old. Howard was released from the Worth County Sheriff’s Office.

Early on December 13 at 4:40 AM, Nicholas R. Merrigan, a 38-year-old male from Clarksdale, MO, faced serious charges in Gentry County, including DWI – alcohol – resulting in the death of another and careless and imprudent driving resulting in an accident. Merrigan was released for medical treatment.

Later that day at 2:41 PM in Caldwell County, Hunter S. Barton, an 18-year-old male from Cameron, MO, was arrested for tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest (2 counts), and driving without a valid license. He was held at Caldwell County Detention Center on a 24-hour hold.

At 5:56 PM, also in Caldwell County, Joshua D. Wilson, a 45-year-old male from Hamilton, MO, faced charges of felony assault and felony property damage. Wilson was held at Caldwell County Detention Center on a 24-hour hold.

Alexis G. Vazquez, a 22-year-old female from Kansas City, MO, was arrested in Daviess County at 11:50 PM. Her charges included operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license – a felony and having no insurance. Vazquez was held at the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.

On December 14 at 11:55 AM in Grundy County, Shane A. Odell, a 25-year-old male from Winston, MO, was charged with DWI 1st – Class B misdemeanor and leaving the scene of an accident. Odell was released.

At 9:22 AM in Lewis County, Franklin D. Riley, a 40-year-old male from Hannibal, MO, faced multiple charges, including felony DWI – alcohol – causing serious physical injury, felony no valid driver’s license – third offense or more, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway resulting in an accident, no insurance, possession of a motor vehicle plate of another person, and no seat belt. Riley was released.

Alfredo Briceno Reyes, a 52-year-old male from San Jose, CA, was arrested in Linn County at 1:53 PM for driving while intoxicated, speeding, and no insurance. He was held at the Brookfield Police Department and later released.

In Monroe County, at 4:06 PM, three individuals were arrested. Michael P. Phillips, an 18-year-old male from Saint Charles, IL, faced charges of possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Matthew L. Fielding, an 18-year-old male from Oak Park, IL, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Sean J. Dougherty, an 18-year-old male from Crystal Lake, IL, was arrested for possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and speeding – 16-19 over. All three were held at Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and later released.