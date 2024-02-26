Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 14 arrests between Feb. 22 and Feb. 25, 2024

Share To Your Social Network

The Missouri State Highway Patrol made a total of 14 arrests across north Missouri. The arrests, which took place between February 22 and February 25, 2024, involved a variety of charges.

Nicholas D. McIntosh, a 31-year-old male from Mineola, IA, was arrested on February 22 at 8:49 PM in Andrew County. McIntosh faced a misdemeanor warrant from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department for operating a commercial motor vehicle without a seatbelt. He was bonded from the Andrew County Sheriff’s Department.

In Buchanan County, Timmy E. Simerly, 59, of Saint Joseph, MO, was arrested on February 22 at 11:34 PM. Simerly’s charges were serious, including felony driving while intoxicated as a habitual offender and driving while revoked/suspended. His arrest underscores the persistent issue of repeat offenders in the realm of DUIs, posing significant risks to road safety. He was held at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center on a 24-hour hold.

Shortly after midnight on February 23, Zachery L. Marcoe, a 22-year-old male from Omaha, Nebraska, was apprehended in Andrew County. Marcoe’s charges were numerous and severe, including felony resisting arrest by fleeing, a Cass County, Nebraska, felony warrant for attempting to operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest (a Class 4 felony), driving while suspended/revoked, speeding (115 in a 65 mph zone), careless and imprudent driving resulting in a crash, operating a vehicle without insurance, and failure to wear a seatbelt. He was on a 24-hour hold at the Andrew County Sheriff’s Department.

Conor R. McQueen, 20, from Saint Joseph, MO, found himself in legal trouble on February 24 at 4:36 AM in Buchanan County. Charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated where he was processed and released to Mosaic Life Care in Saint Joseph.

On the afternoon of February 24, Justin C. Neth, 25, also from St Joseph, MO, was arrested in Andrew County. Neth faced charges including misdemeanor DWI, no valid license, and failing to drive on the right half of the roadway involving a crash. He was held at the Andrew County Law Enforcement Center on a 12-hour hold.

Pete A. Welch, a 41-year-old male from Bedford, IA, was arrested on February 24 at 7:13 PM in Worth County. Welch’s charges included misdemeanor DWI-alcohol, no insurance, and failing to properly affix motor vehicle plates. He was released to Worth County to be taken to Harrison County on a 12-hour hold.

Early on February 25, Nathan B. Worland, 20, from Cameron, MO, was arrested in DeKalb County. Charged with misdemeanor DWI, speeding, and failure to use a turn signal, Worland was held at the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail on a 12-hour hold.

Ronald W. Hamm, a 51-year-old male from Saint Joseph, MO, faced multiple charges upon his arrest on February 25 at 1:38 AM in Buchanan County. Hamm was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear for expired plates, driving while intoxicated, exceeding the posted speed limit, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway, and failure to signal. He was held at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center on a 24-hour hold.

In Lewis County, Joshua W. Milligan, 32, from Canton, MO, was arrested on February 22 at 5:25 PM. Charged with first-degree trespassing and resisting arrest, Milligan was held at the Lewis County Jail on a 24-hour hold.

Sheila R. Balch, a 54-year-old female from Memphis, MO, was apprehended in Adair County on February 22 at 7:33 PM. Charged with driving while intoxicated, Balch’s arrest and subsequent release from the Adair County Jail highlight the ongoing efforts to combat DUI offenses.

In Marion County, Jessica R. Page, a 38-year-old individual from Quincy, IL, was arrested on February 23 at 10:28 PM. Charged with DWI, Page was booked into the Marion County Jail and later released.

Shay T. Hunt, 21, from Lumberton, NC, found himself in legal trouble in Adair County on February 24 at 1:17 AM. Hunt was charged with DWI and driving while suspended and was released from the Adair County Sheriff’s Department.

Blake M. Painter, a 19-year-old male from Monroe City, MO, was arrested in Marion County on February 24 at 2:25 AM. Charged with DWI, Painter’s case, was processed at the Marion County Sheriff’s Department and followed by his release.

Lastly, Gleea F. Huttenstine, a 56-year-old female from Kirksville, MO, was arrested in Schuyler County on February 24 at 3:30 PM. Charged with felony DWI as a persistent offender, Huttenstine was later released from Schuyler County Jail.

