Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 13 arrests in northern Missouri through Saturday evening, August 12, 2023

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports numerous arrests across counties in northern Missouri through Saturday, August 12, 2023. Here are the details:

CLINTON COUNTY: On August 10 at 12:37 p.m., Summer D. Monk, 43, of Excelsior Springs, was arrested on misdemeanor warrants related to traffic offenses in Ray County. Monk is currently held at the Clinton County Jail and is eligible for bond.

ATCHISON COUNTY: Later that day, at 5:58 p.m., Corey A. Woods, 53, from Alton, IL, was taken into custody by the Atchison County Sheriff’s Department. Woods faces charges of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and exceeding the posted speed limit by 16 to 19 mph. He is on a 12-hour hold.

HOLT COUNTY: At 6:24 p.m., Timothy L. Heitman, 46, of Maitland, was arrested for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner. Heitman is being held at the Holt County Sheriff’s Department with a 12-hour hold.

DEKALB COUNTY: In the early hours of August 11, at 1:08 a.m., Austin L. Fulton, 19, from Saint Joseph, was arrested for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. Fulton is currently at the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail on a 12-hour hold.

ANDREW COUNTY: On the night of August 11, two arrests were made. At 10:19 p.m., Tanner M. Neidholdt, 24, of Keytesville, was charged with DWI-alcohol and speeding. Just minutes later, at 10:27 p.m., Denver S. Whitson, 27, from Hale, was arrested for DWI-alcohol. Both individuals are held at the Andrew County Sheriff’s Department with a 12-hour hold. The following morning, at 7:18 a.m., Brock M. Davis, 21, of Smithville, was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant related to speeding in Andrew County and an additional speeding charge. Davis is bondable.

CALDWELL COUNTY: On August 12, at 7:46 a.m., Jules W. Gates, 18, from Cameron, was arrested for driving while intoxicated involving an accident. Gates has since been released for medical treatment.

SULLIVAN COUNTY: On August 10, at 6:45 p.m., Artiamissie S. Johnston, 56, of Bethany, was taken into custody for driving while intoxicated and failing to maintain the right half of the roadway. Johnston has been released from the Sullivan County Jail.

RANDOLPH COUNTY: Levenston Hall, 21, from Jefferson City, was arrested at 7:37 p.m. on charges including speeding, misdemeanor resisting arrest, driving while revoked, failing to yield to an emergency vehicle, and failing to signal. Hall is currently bondable at the Randolph County Jail.

MACON COUNTY: On August 11, two arrests were reported. At 8:40 a.m., Carrie A. Westfall, 45, of Kirksville, was charged with felony unlawful use of a weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is on a 24-hour hold. Later, at 5:00 p.m., Robert L. Hoblia, 44, from Columbia, was arrested on multiple charges, including felony resisting arrest by fleeing, felon in possession of a weapon, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, felony driving while revoked, careless and imprudent driving, speeding, and felony Boone County warrants for drugs and weapon possession. Hoblia is also on a 24-hour hold at the Macon County Jail.

LINN COUNTY: At 9:30 a.m., Katie J. Vanhorn, 43, of Chillicothe, was arrested on charges of felony tampering with a motor vehicle, a Livingston County warrant for felony harassment, trespassing, violation of a protection order, and speeding. Vanhorn was listed as bondable.

