Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 13 arrests in north Missouri between Feb. 13 and Feb. 17, 2024

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has reported a total of thirteen arrests between February 13 and February 17, 2024. The arrests, conducted solely by the Highway Patrol, encompassed a range of charges including driving while intoxicated (DWI), possession of controlled substances, and other vehicular offenses, highlighting the Patrol’s ongoing efforts to enforce law and order on Missouri’s roadways.

Leah R. Blythe, a 48-year-old female from Clarence, MO, was arrested on February 13, 2024, at 9:46 PM in Shelby County. Blythe faced charges of DWI 1st and was held at the Shelby County Jail before being released.

Willie T. Nichols, a 58-year-old male from Paris, MO, found himself in custody on February 15, 2024, at 2:27 PM in Monroe County. Nichols was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, specifically cocaine, and also for having no insurance. He was subsequently released from the Monroe County Jail.

On February 16, 2024, Amber B. Wiggins, a 48-year-old female from Clark, MO, was arrested at 12:48 PM in Randolph County. Wiggins faced charges of felony leaving the scene of a crash and driving while intoxicated for the first offense, and she was released shortly after her arrest.

Robert H. Veach, a 74-year-old male from Springfield, MO, was taken into custody on the same day at 7:38 PM in Ralls County. He faced multiple charges including felony DWI as a habitual offender, felony driving while revoked for the third or subsequent offense, consumption of an alcoholic beverage while driving, and littering. Veach was held under a 24-hour hold at the Marion County Sheriff’s Department.

In Marion County, Kevin L. Rickey, a 64-year-old male from Hannibal, MO, was arrested at 10:53 PM, also on February 16. Rickey was charged with felony DWI as an aggravated offender and careless and imprudent driving, leading to a 12-hour hold at the Marion County Sheriff’s Department.

Gary L. Forester, from Columbia, MO, aged 41, was arrested early at 7:20 AM on February 17 in Randolph County. He faced charges of driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia, making his bail bondable at the Randolph County Jail.

Marc A. Barco, a 22-year-old male from Quincy, IL, was arrested on February 17 at 11:14 AM in Marion County for driving while intoxicated and failing to drive on the right half of the roadway. Barco was released from custody shortly after.

Jordan C. Emerson, a 30-year-old male from Powhattan, KS, was arrested on February 13 at 8:47 PM in Nodaway County for a misdemeanor DWI first offense. Emerson was held under a 12-hour hold in Nodaway County.

Javaris A. Johnson, 42, from Augusta, GA, faced a felony charge for unlawful possession of a firearm when arrested on February 15 at 11:50 PM in Andrew County. He was placed under a 24-hour hold at the Andrew County facility.

Travis J. Phillips, a 34-year-old male from Atchison, KS, was arrested on February 16 at 1:53 PM in Buchanan County for a misdemeanor warrant from Platte County for speeding, alongside additional charges for speeding. Phillips was bondable at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center.

Nehemias O. Pineda Lemus, 23, from Kansas City, KS, was arrested on February 16 at 9:15 PM in Caldwell County. His charges included DWI alcohol, failure to drive in the right lane of the highway, failure to use a turn signal, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, and no insurance. Pineda Lemus was held under a 24-hour hold at the Caldwell County Detention Center.

Jeremy A. Wells, a 46-year-old male from Weatherby, MO, was arrested on February 16 at 11:27 PM in Daviess County for a misdemeanor DWI and for having no headlight. Wells was held under a 12-hour hold.

Ronald L. Kobel, 43, from Belton, MO, faced multiple charges upon his arrest on February 17 at 2:16 AM in DeKalb County. His charges included a Vernon County felony warrant for failure to appear on non-support, felony driving while revoked, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway, no seatbelt, using a motor vehicle spotlight in a glaring manner, and resisting a member of the Highway Patrol. Kobel was held under a 24-hour hold at the detention center.

These arrests underline the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s commitment to maintaining safety and enforcing the law on the state’s highways. The variety of charges reflects the broad spectrum of violations that patrol officers encounter, emphasizing the importance of adhering to traffic laws and regulations.

