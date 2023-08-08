Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 12 arrests in north Missoouri between August 6-8, 2023

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has reported a series of arrests across various counties in north Missouri. Here are the details:
- DAVIESS COUNTY
- CLEMONS, TYISHA N, 28, of LAWRENCE, KS was arrested on August 6 at 9:58 AM for a felony charge of tampering with a motor vehicle. She is being held at the DAVIESS DEKALB REGIONAL JAIL on a 24-hour hold.
- HARRISON COUNTY
- SHANKS, JOHN P, 52, of STANBERRY, MO was arrested on August 7 at 12:33 PM on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear in relation to speeding in SCOTLAND COUNTY. He is bondable and held at SO HARRISON COUNTY.
- ANDREW COUNTY
- SMITH, PENNY M, 43, of ST. JOSEPH, MO was arrested on August 7 at 12:39 PM for a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear related to stealing in ST. JOSEPH, possession of drug paraphernalia, and not wearing a seat belt. She is bondable and held at SO ANDREW COUNTY.
- BUCHANAN COUNTY
- EVANS, MICHAEL L, 52, of ST JOSEPH, MO was arrested on August 7 at 4:31 PM on a misdemeanor warrant for non-support in BUCHANAN COUNTY. He is bondable and held at BUCHANAN COUNTY L-E-C.
- BEHLER, CISSY L, 38, of ST. JOSEPH, MO was arrested on August 8 at 1:27 AM for driving while intoxicated and a misdemeanor warrant for exceeding the posted speed limit by 20-25 MPH in BUCHANAN COUNTY. She is being held at the BUCHANAN COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER on a 24-hour hold.
- ADAIR COUNTY
- COLLINS, JEFFREY L, 56, of MACON, MO was arrested on August 6 at 12:30 AM for DWI. He has been released from ADAIR COUNTY JAIL.
- OCHOA CORNMAN, BRADLEY J, 28, of ST LOUIS, MO was arrested on August 6 at 1:37 AM for DWI. He has been released from ADAIR COUNTY JAIL.
- LEWIS COUNTY
- VINCENT, BRIAN C, 44, of KEOKUK, IA was arrested on August 6 at 2:25 AM for DWI, having no valid driver’s license, and careless and imprudent driving involving an accident. He has been released from LEWIS COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT.
- RANDOLPH COUNTY
- WHITEZELL, ROBERT W, 39, of MOBERLY, MO was arrested on August 6 at 3:30 PM on a felony warrant from NEW MEXICO as a fugitive out of state and for having an insufficient personal flotation device. He is being held at RANDOLPH COUNTY JAIL with no bond.
- HEASTON, SABRINA S, 38, of MOBERLY, MO was arrested on August 6 at 11:32 PM for two RANDOLPH COUNTY warrants related to dangerous drugs and not wearing a seat belt. She is bondable and held at RANDOLPH COUNTY JAIL.
- SCOTLAND COUNTY
- GOTTMAN, SAMUEL R, 45, of MEMPHIS, MO was arrested on August 7 at 8:44 AM for felony driving while intoxicated as a persistent offender. He is being held at SCOTLAND COUNTY JAIL on a 12-hour hold.
- MARION COUNTY
- HANSBERRY, MATTHEW T, 40, of ST LOUIS, MO was arrested on August 7 at 3:20 PM for driving while intoxicated by drugs. He was released from custody due to medical issues.