Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 11 arrests in north Missouri between November 27 and December 1, 2023

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported eleven arrests in various north Missouri counties between November 27 and December 1, 2023, primarily for driving while intoxicated (DWI) and other related traffic offenses.

On November 29, at 7:09 PM, in Lewis County, Terry L. Cunningham, a 53-year-old male from Ewing, MO, was apprehended. Cunningham faced charges of driving while intoxicated and failure to dim headlights. He was held at the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office but has since been released.

In Worth County, on November 27 at 10:12 PM, Nicholas R. Mercer, a 34-year-old male from Albany, MO, was arrested. Mercer’s charges included DWI – drugs and driving while suspended – first offense. He was detained at the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail under a 12-hour hold.

Steven L. Newcomer, a 37-year-old male from Stanberry, MO, was arrested on November 28 at 8:08 AM in DeKalb County. He was wanted on an Atchison County misdemeanor warrant for operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Newcomer posted bond at the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Later, on November 28 at 9:05 PM, in Nodaway County, Tanner A. Wilcox, a 24-year-old male from Parnell, MO, was taken into custody. His charges included misdemeanor driving while intoxicated – prior offender, misdemeanor resisting arrest, and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway resulting in a crash. He was held at the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department under a 24-hour hold.

In Holt County, on November 28 at 9:11 PM, Abelardo Reyes Espinoza, a 31-year-old male from Kansas City, MO, was arrested. Espinoza faced charges of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, exceeding the posted speed limit, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, and failing to drive on the right half of the roadway. He was held at the Holt County Sheriff’s Department under a 24-hour hold.

Haley J. Stephenson, a 30-year-old female from Saint Joseph, MO, was arrested in Buchanan County on November 30 at 2:29 AM. She was charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and held at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center under a 24-hour hold.

Also in Buchanan County, on November 30 at 8:07 AM, Brooke E. Mansfield, a 32-year-old female from Blue Springs, MO, was apprehended. Mansfield had a Johnson County misdemeanor warrant for FTA; driving while revoked. She was held at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center and is bondable.

On the same day, at 11:23 AM in Andrew County, Spencer D. Bolling, a 25-year-old male from Fairburn, GA, was arrested. His charges included exceeding the posted speed limit, failing to display valid plates, failing to drive on the right half of the roadway, following too close, operating a motor vehicle with vision-reducing material, resisting or interfering with a felony arrest, and DWI – drugs – misdemeanor. Bolling was held at the Andrew County Sheriff’s Department under a 24-hour hold.

Later, on November 30 at 8:49 PM in Buchanan County, Kai B. Bullock, a 20-year-old male from St. Joseph, MO, was taken into custody. He faced charges of misdemeanor DWI – alcohol – prior offender, exceeding the posted speed limit, and consumption of alcohol while driving. Bullock was held at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center under a 24-hour hold.

Again in Buchanan County, on November 30 at 10:16 PM, Charles E. Owens, a 38-year-old male from Saint Joseph, MO, was arrested. He was charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and held at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center.

Finally, on December 1 at 12:38 AM, also in Buchanan County, Jackson D. Power, a 24-year-old male from Country Club, MO, was apprehended. Power faced a charge of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and was held at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center under a 24-hour hold.