Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 11 arrests between February 17 and February 19, 2024

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has reported a total of 11 arrests in north Missouri between February 17 and February 19, 2024. The arrests, made solely by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, ranged from driving while intoxicated to various traffic violations.

Daniel J. Doyle, a 56-year-old male from Wyaconda, MO, faced charges on February 17 for driving while intoxicated, failing to drive on the right half of the roadway, and not wearing a seatbelt. Following his arrest, Doyle was released due to an injury.

In Randolph County, Kyla P. Hodge, a 27-year-old female from Columbia, MO, was arrested on February 18. Hodge was charged with DWI, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway, no insurance, and driving while suspended. She was released from the Moberly Police Department after processing.

Tyler D. Dewitt, a 30-year-old from Milan, MO, was also arrested on February 18 for DWI. Dewitt was processed roadside in Schuyler County and subsequently released.

From Nebraska City, NE, Tony L. Ray, a 38-year-old male, was taken into custody on February 17 in Buchanan County. Ray was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant related to failing to appear in court, with the specific charge of weight on tandem axle exceeding 34,000 lbs from Lafayette County. He was held at the Law Enforcement Center and was bondable.

In Holt County, Adedayo A. Fateru, a 41-year-old male from Miami, FL, faced charges of speeding and misdemeanor DWI on February 17. Fateru was held for 12 hours by the Holt County Sheriff’s Office.

Dakota A. Belcher, a 21-year-old male from St Joseph, MO, was arrested on February 17 in Andrew County. Belcher’s charges included exceeding the posted speed limit, operating on a highway without a valid license for the second offense, and misdemeanor DWI. He was held in Andrew County for 12 hours.

Daniel W. Pettit, a 27-year-old male from Gallatin, MO, faced speeding and misdemeanor DWI charges on February 17. He was held at the Daviess-Dekalb Regional Jail for 12 hours.

Vincent M. Watkins, a 64-year-old male from Omaha, NE, was arrested in Holt County on February 18. Watkins was charged with felony DWI – habitual, exceeding the posted speed limit by 16-19 mph, and operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license for the first offense. He was held for 12 hours.

Radana R. Burcham, a 44-year-old female from Lathrop, MO, was arrested on February 18 in Clinton County. Her charges included misdemeanor DWI for the first offense, lane violation, and registration violation. Burcham was held for 12 hours.

In Nodaway County, Howard K. Thomas, a 60-year-old male from Maryville, MO, was arrested on February 18. His charges included exceeding the posted speed limit, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway, and DWI for the first offense. Thomas was held at the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office for 12 hours.

Lastly, Jennifer R. Toney, a 49-year-old female from Maysville, MO, was arrested on February 18 in DeKalb County. Toney faced charges of DWI, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway, possession of marijuana, and no insurance. She was held at the Daviess/DeKalb Regional Jail for 12 hours.

