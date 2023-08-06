Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 10 arrests in north Missouri from August 2 – 5, 2023

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a series of arrests in north Missouri spanning from August 2 to August 5, 2023.

On August 2 at 6:20 p.m., Steven R. Johnson, 28, of Gallatin, was arrested in Holt County on charges of speeding and a misdemeanor DWI-alcohol. He was held at the Holt County Sheriff’s Department on a 12-hour hold.

In Gentry County, at 10:40 p.m. on August 3, Jagger J. Moad, 20, of Albany, was taken into custody. Moad faced charges for failing to appear in court for exceeding the posted speed limit by 11-15 mph and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, both under Harrison County warrants. He was being held at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center and is bondable.

The following day, August 4, saw multiple arrests:

At 12:54 a.m. in Andrew County, Christina M. Venable, 41, of King City, was arrested for driving while intoxicated (misdemeanor), not wearing a seat belt, failing to drive on the right half of the roadway resulting in a crash , and lacking insurance. Venable was released for medical treatment.

Juan Flores-Garcia, 37, of Chula, was arrested at 4:58 p.m. in Livingston County. He faced charges of DWI-alcohol and not having a valid license. He was held at the Chillicothe Police Department and has since been released.

At 5:05 p.m. in Buchanan County, Carrie J. Heckman, 48, of Cameron, was taken into custody. Heckman was charged with a misdemeanor traffic offense under a Saint Joseph Police Department warrant and for not having insurance. He is being held in Buchanan County and is bondable.

Lamel L. Robinson, 23, of Kansas City, was arrested at 8:58 p.m. in Holt County. He had an Andrew County Sheriff’s Office misdemeanor warrant for failing to signal or giving an improper signal when turning. Robinson has been released and is bondable.

On August 5, Kenya S. Fair Graham, 29, of Kansas City, was arrested in Daviess County at 12:01 a.m. She faced charges from the Foristell Police Department for failing to appear in court for speeding 16-19 mph over the limit and driving while revoked/suspended. Additionally, she was charged with operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license. She has been released and is bondable.

In other arrests:

Anthony R. Marble, 52, of Edina, was arrested in Adair County at 6:47 p.m. on August 2. He was charged with driving while intoxicated and was released to North East Medical Center.

Ricky J. Miller, 37, of Shelbina, was taken into custody at 8:13 a.m. on August 3 in Macon County. Miller faced a felony charge as a fugitive from out of state, driving without a valid license, and not having insurance. He was being held at the Macon County Sheriff’s Office on a 24-hour hold.

Nelson O. Chavez-Cash, 23, of Milan, was arrested in Sullivan County at 4:31 p.m. on August 5. He was charged with speeding 26 mph or more over the limit, DWI-alcohol, and driving without a valid license. Chavez-Cash has since been released.

