Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 10 arrests in north Missouri between September 2 and September 4, 2023

Between September 2 and September 4, 2023, the Missouri State Highway Patrol made a series of arrests in North Missouri. The reasons for arrests spanned a variety of charges, including Driving While Intoxicated (DWI), exceeding posted speed limits, felony warrants, and other miscellaneous traffic violations.
Nodaway County
- September 2, 2023, 1:11 PM
- Matthew S. Huey, 25, Male, Maryville, MO
- Charges: 1) DWI – 1st 2) Failed to maintain the right half of the roadway involving an accident
- Held at: Nodaway County Jail
- Release Info: 12-hour hold
Atchison County
- September 2, 2023, 3:24 PM
- Emalee P. Stuart, 21, Female, Kansas City, KS
- Charges: 1) Platte County misdemeanor warrant – FTA – Possession of Marijuana 2) Platte County misdemeanor warrant – FTA – Exceeded posted speed limit by 11-15 MPH 3) Exceed posted speed limit by 26 MPH or more
- Held at: Atchison County Jail
- Release Info: Bondable
Harrison County
- September 2, 2023, 4:14 PM
- Matthew J. Melchor, 39, Male, Overland Park, KS
- Charges: 1) DWI 2) C&I Driving
- Held at: Harrison County Law Enforcement Center
- Release Info: 12-hour hold
- September 3, 2023, 1:11 AM
- Misty M. Lintz, 41, Female, Bethany, MO
- Charges: 1) DWI – Misdemeanor
- Held at: Harrison County Law Enforcement Center
- Release Info: 12-hour hold
- September 3, 2023, 11:06 AM
- Brandon J. West, 42, Male, Independence, MO
- Charges: 1) Felony warrant-Arson-Clay County Sheriff’s Department 2) No valid license
- Held at: Harrison County Law Enforcement Center
- Release Info: Bondable
Daviess County
- September 3, 2023, 12:10 AM
- Caeleb K. Sutton, 21, Male, Pattonsburg, MO
- Charges: 1) Speed (120/55) 2) Failure to register motor vehicle 3) Resisting arrest – Misdemeanor 4) Window tint
- Held at: Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail
- Release Info: 24-hour hold
- September 4, 2023, 9:57 AM
- Brandon J. Wagner, 30, Male, Nampa, ID
- Charges: 1) Fugitive from out of state 2) Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license
- Held at: Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail
- Release Info: No bond
Marion County
- September 2, 2023, 2:41 PM
- Larry D. Abbey, 40, Male, Mount Vernon, IL
- Charges: 1) Felony Pike Co IL warrant – Obstruction 2) Following too closely
- Held at: Marion County Sheriff’s Office
- Release Info: Bondable
Clark County
- September 2, 2023, 7:44 PM
- Dominick Z. Schafer, 20, Male, Fort Madison, IA
- Charges: 1) DWI drugs 2) DWI drugs person less than 17 years of age in vehicle 3) Failed to maintain the right half of the roadway 4) No seat belt
- Held at: Clark County Jail
- Release Info: Released
- September 2, 2023, 10:21 PM
- Ashtin B. Roberts, 25, Male, Alexandria, MO
- Charges: 1) DWI 2) No rear license plate light
- Held at: Clark County Jail
- Release Info: 12-hour hold
