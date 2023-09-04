Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 10 arrests in north Missouri between September 2 and September 4, 2023

Local News September 4, 2023September 4, 2023 Digital Correspondent
Missouri State Highway Patrol Website New 2021 (MSHP)
Between September 2 and September 4, 2023, the Missouri State Highway Patrol made a series of arrests in North Missouri. The reasons for arrests spanned a variety of charges, including Driving While Intoxicated (DWI), exceeding posted speed limits, felony warrants, and other miscellaneous traffic violations.

Nodaway County

  • September 2, 2023, 1:11 PM
    • Matthew S. Huey, 25, Male, Maryville, MO
      • Charges: 1) DWI – 1st 2) Failed to maintain the right half of the roadway involving an accident
      • Held at: Nodaway County Jail
      • Release Info: 12-hour hold

Atchison County

  • September 2, 2023, 3:24 PM
    • Emalee P. Stuart, 21, Female, Kansas City, KS
      • Charges: 1) Platte County misdemeanor warrant – FTA – Possession of Marijuana 2) Platte County misdemeanor warrant – FTA – Exceeded posted speed limit by 11-15 MPH 3) Exceed posted speed limit by 26 MPH or more
      • Held at: Atchison County Jail
      • Release Info: Bondable

Harrison County

  • September 2, 2023, 4:14 PM
    • Matthew J. Melchor, 39, Male, Overland Park, KS
      • Charges: 1) DWI 2) C&I Driving
      • Held at: Harrison County Law Enforcement Center
      • Release Info: 12-hour hold
  • September 3, 2023, 1:11 AM
    • Misty M. Lintz, 41, Female, Bethany, MO
      • Charges: 1) DWI – Misdemeanor
      • Held at: Harrison County Law Enforcement Center
      • Release Info: 12-hour hold
  • September 3, 2023, 11:06 AM
    • Brandon J. West, 42, Male, Independence, MO
      • Charges: 1) Felony warrant-Arson-Clay County Sheriff’s Department 2) No valid license
      • Held at: Harrison County Law Enforcement Center
      • Release Info: Bondable

Daviess County

  • September 3, 2023, 12:10 AM
    • Caeleb K. Sutton, 21, Male, Pattonsburg, MO
      • Charges: 1) Speed (120/55) 2) Failure to register motor vehicle 3) Resisting arrest – Misdemeanor 4) Window tint
      • Held at: Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail
      • Release Info: 24-hour hold
  • September 4, 2023, 9:57 AM
    • Brandon J. Wagner, 30, Male, Nampa, ID
      • Charges: 1) Fugitive from out of state 2) Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license
      • Held at: Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail
      • Release Info: No bond

Marion County

  • September 2, 2023, 2:41 PM
    • Larry D. Abbey, 40, Male, Mount Vernon, IL
      • Charges: 1) Felony Pike Co IL warrant – Obstruction 2) Following too closely
      • Held at: Marion County Sheriff’s Office
      • Release Info: Bondable

Clark County

  • September 2, 2023, 7:44 PM
    • Dominick Z. Schafer, 20, Male, Fort Madison, IA
      • Charges: 1) DWI drugs 2) DWI drugs person less than 17 years of age in vehicle 3) Failed to maintain the right half of the roadway 4) No seat belt
      • Held at: Clark County Jail
      • Release Info: Released
  • September 2, 2023, 10:21 PM
    • Ashtin B. Roberts, 25, Male, Alexandria, MO
      • Charges: 1) DWI 2) No rear license plate light
      • Held at: Clark County Jail
      • Release Info: 12-hour hold
Post Views: 3,627
Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, the generally, credit is given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.