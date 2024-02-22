Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 10 arrests in north Missouri between Feb. 19 and Feb. 21, 2024

Share To Your Social Network

The Missouri State Highway Patrol apprehended 10 individuals across north Missouri for various offenses between February 19 and February 21, 2024. Reasons for the arrests ranged from driving while intoxicated (DWI), excessive window tint, speeding, and driving without a license, as well as other offenses.

Rissan A. McAdams, a 40-year-old male from Chicago, IL, was arrested on February 19, 2024, at 11:05 a.m. in Linn County for driving while suspended. Following his arrest by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, McAdams was held at the Brookfield Police Department before being released.

On the evening of February 19, 2024, at 8:11 p.m. in Linn County, Patrick W. Sears, a 46-year-old male from Independence, MO, faced arrest for driving while suspended. Sears was processed at the Brookfield Police Department and subsequently released.

Robert D. Majors, a 37-year-old male from Center, MO, found himself in custody on February 21, 2024, at 10:01 a.m. in Marion County. His charges included a felony warrant for violation of an order of protection. Majors was detained at the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, where he was listed as bondable.

In Platte County, on February 20, 2024, at 9:43 a.m., Timothy M. McCann, a 36-year-old male from Gallatin, MO, was apprehended for driving while intoxicated due to drug intoxication and careless and imprudent driving resulting in a crash. McCann was released after the arrest.

Justice A. Sparbel, a 23-year-old male from St. Joseph, MO, was arrested on February 19, 2024, at 1:39 p.m. in Buchanan County. He faced charges of speeding, excessive window tint, and a felony warrant. Sparbel was held at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center, with his bond status marked as bondable.

On the same day, Daniel R. Rumley, a 51-year-old male from Hamilton, MO, was taken into custody at 3:00 p.m. in Clinton County for a Platte County warrant and failure to wear a seat belt. Rumley was detained at the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.

Nadine Akimpaye, a 32-year-old female from Yankton, SD, faced arrest in Holt County at 6:00 p.m. for DWI (alcohol) as a persistent offender, driving in the wrong direction on a highway causing an immediate threat of an accident and resisting arrest. Akimpaye was held at the Holt County Jail under a 24-hour hold.

Brandon S. Sorenson, a 32-year-old male from Polo, MO, was arrested in Clinton County at 7:56 p.m. for failing to obey a traffic control device and DWI with a person less than 17 years old in the vehicle. Sorenson was processed at the Caldwell County Detention Center and then released.

In Nodaway County, at 8:07 p.m., Brewster B. Pepper, a 38-year-old male from Paris, MO, was arrested for DWI (drugs) as a felony, exceeding the posted speed limit by 11-15 mph, driving on the left side of the roadway when obstructed by a hill, and driving while revoked (3rd or subsequent offense). Pepper was held at the Nodaway County Jail under a 24-hour hold.

Finally, on February 21, 2024, at 11:49 a.m. in Atchison County, Jesus Ramirez, a 19-year-old male from Omaha, NB, was apprehended for a misdemeanor warrant for speeding from Lafayette County, speeding, and driving without a valid license. Ramirez was detained at the Atchison County Sheriff’s Department, where he was listed as bondable.

