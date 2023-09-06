Missouri State Highway Patrol releases preliminary traffic and boating statistics for Labor Day 2023

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Twelve people died in traffic crashes, while no one died in boating crashes or drowned during the 2023 Labor Day holiday weekend. The Patrol investigated nine of the traffic fatalities. The Joplin (MO) Police Department looked into two traffic fatalities, and the Springfield (MO) Police Department investigated one during the holiday weekend counting period.

The counting period for the 2023 Labor Day holiday spanned from 6 p.m., Friday, September 1, to 11:59 p.m., Monday, September 4.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the following enforcement activity during the 2023 Labor Day holiday:

MSHP Traffic Statistics (Preliminary):

Crashes: 306

Injuries: 146

Fatalities: 9

DWI: 119

Drug Arrests: 19

MSHP Boating Statistics (Preliminary):

Crashes: 11

Injuries: 2

Fatalities: 0

BWI: 2

Drownings: 0

Drug Arrests: 0

During the 2022 counting period, the Patrol investigated 286 traffic crashes, which included 119 injuries and four of the seven fatalities. Troopers made 121 arrests for driving while intoxicated last year. Also, over the Labor Day holiday in 2022, troopers investigated eight boating crashes involving one fatality and five injuries; and arrested five people for boating while intoxicated on the state’s rivers and lakes. One person drowned over the 2022 Labor Day holiday weekend.

Troopers investigated nine of the 12 fatal traffic crashes over the 2023 Labor Day holiday weekend. Two fatal traffic crashes occurred in each of the Troop B, Macon, MO, Troop D, Springfield, MO, and Troop H, St. Joseph, MO, areas. One fatal traffic crash occurred in each of the Troop A, Lee’s Summit, MO, Troop E, Poplar Bluff, MO, and Troop G, Willow Springs, MO, areas.

Three people died during the counting period on Friday, September 1, 2023. Robert J. Lansing, 73, of Quincy, IL, died when the vehicle in which he was a passenger changed lanes unsafely and was struck by another vehicle. Lansing’s vehicle then slid off the left side of the roadway and overturned. Lansing was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Shelby County Coroner Corey Eagan pronounced Lansing deceased at the scene. The crash occurred in Shelby County on U.S. Highway 36 west of Clarence, MO. The driver and another passenger in the vehicle both sustained serious injuries; they were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Clarence (MO) Fire Department, Shelbina (MO) Fire Department, Salt River Ambulance, Macon County Sheriff’s Office, Macon County Ambulance, and Macon County Rural Fire Department responded to the scene.

Tomas R. Ramos, 47, of El Paso, TX, died when the pickup truck he was driving failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway, traveled off the south side of the roadway and struck an embankment. The pickup truck continued eastbound in the ditch and then struck another embankment with the front of the vehicle. Ramos was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. The vehicle rotated counterclockwise and came to rest in the ditch facing northwest. The crash occurred in Buchanan County on Mitchell Road east of St. Joseph, MO. Buchanan County Medical Examiner Major Thomas Cates pronounced Ramos dead at the scene. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

Zane Warner, 28, of Grandview, MO, died when a pickup truck turned left in front of the motorcycle he was operating. Warner’s motorcycle then struck the side of the pickup truck. Warner was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, which occurred in Cass County on U.S. Highway 58 west of Interstate 49. Paramedic Liberty Wocester pronounced Warner deceased. Belton (MO) Police Department and Belton (MO) Fire Department responded to the scene.

Four people died on Saturday, September 2, 2023. John E. Wiatt, 70, of Lampe, MO, died when the driver of a southbound vehicle struck another southbound vehicle before sliding into the northbound lane and striking Wiatt’s vehicle. Wiatt was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. The crash occurred in Stone County on Missouri Highway 13 in Kimberling City, MO. Stone County Coroner John Cunnyngham pronounced Wiatt dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle that struck Wiatt’s vehicle sustained serious injuries at the time of the crash; he was wearing a seat belt. The driver of the third vehicle sustained minor injuries; he was wearing a seat belt.

A five-year-old girl from Doniphan, MO, died when the vehicle in which she was a passenger ran off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned. The child was not using a safety device at the time of the crash. The crash occurred in Ripley County on County Road N-2 south of Oxly, MO. Deputy Coroner Chad Haywood pronounced the five-year-old dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was uninjured. It is unknown if the driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The Joplin Police Department investigated the remaining two fatalities. No further details are available at this time.

One person died in a traffic crash on Sunday, September 3, 2023. Seger V. Mace, 18, of Coin, IA, died when the motorcycle he was operating failed to yield to a vehicle at an intersection. The driver of the other vehicle attempted to avoid a crash and partially ran off the roadway and began to skid. Mace’s motorcycle began to skid, overturned, and struck the other vehicle’s towed unit before coming to rest on its side. Mace was ejected; he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The other vehicle came to a controlled stop in the roadway. The crash occurred in Nodaway County on Missouri Route C and Railroad Street in Elmo, MO. Dr. Cris Morrow pronounced Mace deceased at Clarinda Regional Medical Center. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured; he was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. The Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

Four people died in traffic crashes on Labor Day, Monday, September 4, 2023. Christopher L. White, 50, of Bethel, MO, died when the all-terrain vehicle he was operating slid off the left side of the roadway and overturned, ejecting White. White was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The crash occurred in Shelby County on Shelby County Road 242 southeast of Bethel. Paramedic Tim Lacy pronounced White deceased at the scene. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Department and Salt River Ambulance responded to the scene.

Chris A. Terrell, 65, of Clarkton, MO, died when the motorcycle he was operating traveled off the right side of the road and overturned. It is unknown whether Terrell was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The crash occurred in Carter County on Missouri Highway 21 at U.S. Highway 60. Carter County Coroner Joe Chapman pronounced Terrell dead at the scene. A passenger on Terrell’s motorcycle sustained serious injuries in the crash. It is unknown whether she was wearing a helmet.

Logan D. Mitchell, 21, of Goodman, MO, died when the pickup truck he was driving traveled off the roadway on a curve and struck a tree. Logan was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. The crash occurred in McDonald County on Missouri Route CC east of McNatt, MO. McDonald County Deputy Coroner Jonathan Fletcher pronounced Mitchell dead at the scene.

The remaining traffic fatality was investigated by the Springfield Police Department. No further details are available at this time.

