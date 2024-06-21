Missouri State Highway Patrol promotes Jason Cross to lieutenant in Troop H

Share To Your Social Network

Captain Shawn P. Skoglund, commanding officer of Troop H, St. Joseph, Missouri, has announced the promotion of Sergeant Jason M. Cross to lieutenant. This promotion will be effective on July 1, 2024. Lieutenant Cross is an 18-year veteran of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Cross began his career with the Patrol on January 8, 2006, as a member of the 85th Recruit Class. After graduating from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy, he was assigned to Troop H, Zone 3, covering Harrison and Gentry counties. In 2009, he transferred to Zone 7, which includes Caldwell and Clinton counties.

In 2014, Cross was promoted to corporal, serving as the assistant zone supervisor of Zone 10, covering Daviess and DeKalb counties. He was promoted to sergeant in 2018 and designated the zone supervisor of Zone 10.

Lieutenant Cross was born in Kansas City, Missouri, and graduated from Richmond High School in Richmond, Missouri. He earned a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice from Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri, in 2005. Additionally, he graduated from the Police Leadership: The West Point Model program in November 2003.

Lieutenant Cross and his wife, Nena (Woodward), have two children.

